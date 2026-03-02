Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Michael Eric Dyson Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Diss

Michael Eric Dyson Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Diss Not Like Us Blackness

Hip Hop/ Rap

Michael Eric Dyson Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Diss

At the heart of Michael Eric Dyson’s critique is the assertion that “Not Like Us” promotes an “us versus them” framework. He compared this framing to rhetoric used by Donald Trump, particularly around immigration and belonging.
Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Two years after Kendrick Lamar released his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us,” prominent academic and author Michael Eric Dyson is challenging the song’s cultural implications.

Appearing on the podcast Mohr Stories, Dyson reflected on the high-profile rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, arguing that the track’s underlying message goes beyond music rivalry. While praising both artists as “brilliant” and “ingenious,” Dyson questioned whether Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical attacks crossed into problematic territory by challenging Drake’s Black identity.

The controversy highlights broader conversations about race, authenticity in hip-hop, and the evolving definition of Blackness in global music culture.

More Than Just Rap Beef?

At the heart of Michael Eric Dyson’s critique is the assertion that “Not Like Us” promotes an “us versus them” framework. He compared this framing to rhetoric used by Donald Trump, particularly around immigration and belonging.

Dyson suggested that Kendrick Lamar’s portrayal of Drake as “not like us” echoed exclusionary language that separates communities into insiders and outsiders. According to Dyson, the theme of revoking someone’s cultural legitimacy mirrors broader political narratives centered on identity and gatekeeping.

The comparison sparked debate online, with fans divided over whether Dyson’s argument fairly interprets Lamar’s intent or overextends a metaphor rooted in competitive hip-hop tradition.

The Question of Black Identity in Hip-Hop

Michael Eric Dyson further argued that questioning Drake’s Blackness risks reducing identity to geography. Kendrick Lamar, a Compton native, has often emphasized West Coast roots and cultural authenticity. But Dyson warned against narrowing Black identity to a single American experience.

Drake, born in Toronto to a Black father from Memphis and a Jewish Canadian mother, has frequently referenced his Southern heritage in his music. Dyson pointed to Drake’s family lineage — including deep ties to Black American musical traditions — as evidence that identity cannot be dismissed based on nationality or style.

The debate underscores a longstanding tension in hip-hop: Who defines authenticity? And can commercial success coexist with cultural credibility?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BFA Collective (@thebfacollective)

Super Bowl Spotlight and Cultural Impact

Dyson also referenced Kendrick Lamar’s high-profile Super Bowl halftime performance last year, arguing that the song’s message reached an even wider audience during a politically charged moment. For critics like Dyson, the scale of that platform amplified the broader implications of the lyrics.

Supporters of Kendrick Lamar, however, argue that diss tracks are foundational to rap culture, where exaggeration, satire, and pointed critique are part of artistic competition. In that context, “Not Like Us” can be viewed as lyrical theater rather than literal commentary on race.

A Debate That Won’t Fade

As hip-hop continues to dominate global music, conversations about race, diaspora, and authenticity remain central to its evolution. Dyson’s remarks reignite discussion about the cultural weight artists carry — especially when rivalries intersect with identity politics.

Whether viewed as a necessary critique or overanalysis, the renewed debate proves one thing: the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake rivalry still resonates, long after the charts have moved on.

  • Michael Eric Dyson Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Diss Not Like Us Blackness
  • Michael Eric Dyson Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Diss Not Like Us Blackness

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz
By March 2, 2026
Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened? Anthropic AI Claude Down Outage ChatGPT

Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened?
By March 2, 2026
Middle East on Edge Israel Strikes Lebanon as Iran Conflict Spirals Hezbollah Iran Attack

Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Lebanon as Iran Conflict Spirals
By March 2, 2026
Adidas Originals Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson for Superstar Chapter Two Baby Keem Olivia Dean JEENIE Kendal Jenner

Adidas Originals Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson for Superstar Chapter Two
By March 2, 2026
Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz
By March 2, 2026
Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”

Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”
By March 2, 2026
India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine ClarityX Mastercard MapMyIndia Mappls Report retail

India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine
By March 2, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Kai Cenat Tells Drake to “Drop the Album” After Fashion Brand Joke Iceman Twitch

Kai Cenat Tells Drake to “Drop the Album” After Fashion Brand Joke
By March 2, 2026
Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened? Anthropic AI Claude Down Outage ChatGPT

Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened?
By March 2, 2026
OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use With Strict Safeguards Anthropic Pete Hegseth Sam Altman

OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use — With Strict Safeguards
By March 2, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...