50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is once again proving he’s more than just a hip-hop heavyweight. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper and entrepreneur has set his sights on turning Shreveport into America’s next entertainment capital. 50 Cent took to social media to tease his growing ambitions, writing, “This Shreveport idea is getting bigger and bigger, I’m gonna turn this city all the way up.

This bold declaration follows more than a year of strategic investment and expansion by 50 Cent across Shreveport’s downtown. Since 2024, his company, G-Unit Films & Television, has purchased multiple properties and secured long-term leases on key entertainment facilities — laying the groundwork for a full-fledged creative district.

A New Hollywood South in the Making

In April 2024, Cutis 50 Cent Jackson entered into a landmark 30-year lease with the City of Shreveport for the Millennium Studios, a city-owned production facility, at a symbolic yearly rate of just $2,400. A year later, in April 2025, he extended his footprint with a similar long-term lease on an adjacent soundstage, complete with an option to renew for an additional 15 years.

Both moves signal a clear vision: turning Shreveport into a major film, music, and television production hub rivaling Atlanta and New Orleans.

Most recently, on September 23, 2025, the Shreveport City Council approved an economic development district downtown. The district introduces a 2% local sales tax, funneling funds directly into redevelopment projects—many of which align with Jackson’s growing entertainment ventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

“Positive Vibes, All Roads Lead to Shreveport”

On Instagram, 50 Cent doubled down on his optimism: “Positive vibes — all roads lead to SHREVEPORT: art, entertainment, music, film & television.”

Industry watchers note that 50 Cent’s track record in entertainment production — with shows like Power, BMF, and Raising Kanan — makes him the ideal figure to ignite a creative revival in Louisiana. His investments not only promise job creation but could position Shreveport as a regional anchor for Black entrepreneurship, entertainment, and cultural innovation.

As 50 Cent’s Shreveport empire continues to grow, one thing is clear: the rapper’s next big hit might not drop on streaming platforms — it might just rise from the streets of Shreveport itself.