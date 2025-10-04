CoolKicks CEO Arrested After LAPD Raid

Connect with us

News

Los Angeles’ bustling sneaker culture was jolted this week when LAPD officers raided a CoolKicks warehouse in Santa Monica, detaining four people, including CEO and co-founder Adeel Shams. The popular retailer, known for selling rare, limited-edition sneakers to celebrities such as Travis Kelce and Chris Brown, is now under intense investigation. According to police, Shams has been booked on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

During the raid,  Adeel Shams was livestreaming an online sneaker auction and appeared visibly shocked as officers entered the premises. He even speculated on camera that the incident might be a “swatting” hoax before the stream abruptly cut off.



Dozens of Sneakers Seized, Questions Raised

Authorities say dozens of Nike sneakers were seized during the operation, though they have not alleged that any of the products were counterfeit. The raid was conducted by the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division, which typically handles cases involving stolen goods and financial fraud. Adeel Shams was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on October 23, 2025.

CoolKicks staff at its flagship Melrose Avenue store declined to comment immediately after the raid. However, the company stated on Instagram calling the seizure a “complete shock” to the entire team and emphasizing that the purchase of the shoes was made “in good faith.”

CoolKicks’ Statement and Reputation at Stake

“Yesterday, the LAPD impounded a small allotment of Nike sneakers that CoolKicks purchased and received within the last 48 hours, alleging that the merchandise was stolen,” the company wrote. “Neither our leadership nor staff had any knowledge or reason to believe these products were stolen.” The retailer also clarified there have been “no allegations whatsoever” that its products are counterfeit and vowed that “the truth will come out” as it works to maintain the trust it has built with its customers.

 

Founded in 2014 and moving to Los Angeles in 2016, CoolKicks has grown into a juggernaut of the sneaker resale market with nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers and a stream-commerce model that reaches fans worldwide. Its blend of hype, celebrity clientele, and social-media savvy has made it one of the most recognized names in streetwear retail.

The October 23 court date looms as a pivotal moment for both Adeel Shams and the wider sneaker community. As speculation swirls on Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and sneaker forums, industry insiders say the case could set a precedent for how authorities handle alleged stolen or counterfeit goods in the resale space. For now, CoolKicks’ future—and its once-impeccable reputation—hangs in the balance.

