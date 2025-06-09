Samuel L. Jackson Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Universe in Explosive Tulsa King Spinoff ‘NOLA King’

In yet another power move for Taylor Sheridan’s rapidly expanding crime drama empire, Oscar-nominated legend Samuel L. Jackson is stepping into the gritty world of Tulsa King with a brand-new spinoff titled NOLA King. The upcoming Paramount+ series will feature Jackson in a lead role as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a formidable crime figure from New Orleans who is set to shake up the universe previously dominated by Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

Samuel L Jackson will make his first appearance in the highly anticipated third season of Tulsa King, currently filming in Atlanta and Oklahoma. According to insiders, Jackson will begin filming his scenes in July, setting the stage for his standalone series, Taylor Sheridan’s NOLA King, which is expected to go into production in early 2025.

The spinoff, penned by Mayor of Kingstown showrunner Dave Erickson, is envisioned as a Southern Gothic crime drama rooted in the raw, atmospheric backdrop of New Orleans. With Taylor Sheridan’s signature gritty realism and complex characters, NOLA King promises to be a high-stakes narrative that expands the Sheridanverse in thrilling new directions.

Dave Erickson will helm the new project, Nola King, as writer and showrunner, transitioning from Tulsa King while continuing his work on Mayor of Kingstown. Taylor Sheridan, alongside 101 Studios' David C. Glasser, will serve as executive producer, ensuring the series adheres to the acclaimed storytelling style that has defined his prior hits, including Yellowstone, 1883, Lioness, and







Tulsa King spinoff NOLA King was reportedly conceptualised by Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios CEO Chris McCarthy as a strategic expansion of Tulsa King, mirroring the successful multi-series model employed for Yellowstone and its spin-offs.

Samuel L Jackson’s casting marks yet another A-lister joining Taylor Sheridan’s TV empire. The actor, beloved for his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and acclaimed performances in Pulp Fiction and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, adds serious star power to a roster that already includes Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Billy Bob Thornton, and David Oyelowo.

Paramount+ struck streaming gold with Tulsa King, which broke records upon its debut with over 21 million global viewers. Season 2 remains one of the platform’s most-watched series alongside Taylor Sheridan’s Landman and Lioness, demonstrating the creator’s unmatched influence in the streaming TV landscape.

As anticipation builds for NOLA King and Tulsa King running, fans can expect a high-octane battle between two titans—Sylvester Stallone’s streetwise mobster and Jackson’s no-nonsense New Orleans boss. With crime, charisma, and conflict at the heart of this new chapter, Taylor Sheridan is once again redefining prestige TV—one kingpin at a time.