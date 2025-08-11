SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read

The internet thrives on unexpected celebrity crossovers, and the latest one involves YouTube’s queen of reaction videos, SSSniperWolf, and global rap superstar Drake. On August 9, the Toronto rapper casually admitted during a livestream with Adin Ross that he once slid into SSSniperWolf’s DMs — only to be politely turned down.

The confession came when Drake asked Adin Ross, “Was it you that made me DM SniperWolf that one time?” Adin Ross seemed unsure, prompting Drake to explain, “She told me she had a man… then I was like, well, can we fight to the death? And that was the end of it.”







SSSniperWolf’s Savage Instagram Response

The next morning, SSSniperWolf — real name Alia Shelesh — posted a casual mirror selfie in a grey crop top and white shorts with the caption: “Good morning, Made headlines for leaving a rapper on read lol”

The cheeky reply went viral instantly, fitting perfectly with her signature playful, self-aware brand. Social media lit up, with fans applauding her confidence and poking fun at Drake’s romantic misfire.

Social Media Reacts — Not Kindly to Drake

On Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, reactions ranged from light-hearted teasing to brutal commentary about the 37-year-old rapper’s penchant for oversharing. While some defended Drake, saying the interaction seemed harmless, others questioned why he keeps making his personal dating stories public.

Who Is SSSniperWolf?

One of YouTube’s most recognizable creators, Alia Shelesh has built an empire with gaming content, reaction videos, lifestyle vlogs, and pop culture commentary. With millions of subscribers and a massive cross-platform following, she’s become a rare creator who can spark headlines far outside the gaming world.

Her dismissal of Drake’s DM attempt only reinforces her reputation for being unapologetically herself — and for handling internet drama with a smirk.

This mini-scandal hits during a whirlwind period for Drake. He’s currently in Europe for his “Some Special Shows 4 U” tour with PartyNextDoor, celebrating their debut joint album Some Sexy Songs 4 U (2025). The rapper has also been spotted strolling through Brussels and recently postponed a Manchester show due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

As for the SSSniperWolf moment, Drake, after Adin Ross’ stream, has yet to respond to her Instagram jab — but knowing his history, fans are already speculating whether it will sneak into a future lyric.