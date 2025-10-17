Diane Keaton’s Death Certificate Reveals Cause of Death as Pneumonia

Legendary actress Diane Keaton, celebrated for her wit, warmth, and timeless performances across five decades of film, has died at age 79. According to reports, the death certificate, Keaton’s cause of death was listed as primary bacterial pneumonia, with no other contributing factors noted.

The document confirms that Diane Keaton was cremated and that no autopsy was performed, as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner deemed the death to be from natural causes.

A Life of Cinematic Brilliance

Diane Keaton’s passing marks the end of an era for Hollywood. Known for her instantly recognizable voice, impeccable comedic timing, and unique charm, Keaton’s career spanned more than 50 years, including iconic performances in Annie Hall, The Godfather, Manhattan, Something’s Gotta Give, and The First Wives Club.

Diane Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Woody Allen’s 1977 classic “Annie Hall”, which became one of the defining romantic comedies of the 20th century. She later earned critical acclaim for her work with directors like Nancy Meyers and Francis Ford Coppola, continually reinventing herself while remaining true to her distinctive style.

Her bold fashion — famously characterized by oversized suits, hats, and vintage chic — became as much a part of her legacy as her filmography. Keaton never married, often saying she found fulfillment in her work, her friends, and her two adopted children.

Friends and Co-Stars Remember a “Fearless” Artist

In the wake of her death, Hollywood tributes have poured in, remembering Keaton as a once-in-a-lifetime talent whose humor and heart touched millions.

Director Nancy Meyers, who worked with Keaton on Something’s Gotta Give, shared an emotional post on Instagram: “She was fearless, she was like nobody ever. She was born to be a movie star. Her laugh could make your day — and for me, knowing her and working with her changed my life.”

Actress Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton’s longtime friend and co-star in Marvin’s Room, called her “a force of light and intelligence,” while actor Steve Martin remembered her as “the truest artist I ever met — endlessly curious, deeply human.”

A Lasting Legacy

Diane Keaton’s death leaves a profound void in the world of cinema. She was more than a performer — she was a cultural icon who redefined what it meant to be a woman in Hollywood: witty, unapologetic, and completely original.

As tributes continue to flood social media, one thing is clear — Diane Keaton will be remembered not only for the characters she brought to life, but for the joy and authenticity she brought to everyone who knew her.