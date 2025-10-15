Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

According to the SKIMS website, each thong comes “hand-tufted with a mix of curly and straight faux hair” in shades ranging from “Clay Blonde Straight” to “Cocoa Ginger Curly.”

Kim Kardashian has once again done what she does best — turn shock value into sales. The 44-year-old reality star and billionaire mogul has launched her most talked-about SKIMS product to date: the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, featuring faux pubic hair in twelve shades. The $32 thong debuted on October 14 with a cheeky tagline: “Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush.”

According to the SKIMS website, each thong comes “hand-tufted with a mix of curly and straight faux hair” in shades ranging from “Clay Blonde Straight” to “Cocoa Ginger Curly.” Within hours of its release, the product — dubbed “the hairiest drop in fashion history” by social media users — had already gone viral, with multiple colourways selling out.

Marketing Masterclass or Internet Absurdity?

The internet, predictably, lost its collective mind. Some fans expressed confusion: “Who asked for this?” wrote one user, while another joked, “I’m calling 911.” Others, however, praised Kardashian’s unmatched ability to dominate headlines.

“This is genius marketing,” one commenter noted. “Make them laugh, make them click — and they’ll end up buying something anyway.”

And that’s exactly what’s happening. The drop sits perfectly at the intersection of parody and commerce — a space Kim Kardashian has mastered. What could’ve been dismissed as a joke has become a trending product, a talking point, and yes, a sell-out success.

Redefining the Conversation Around Body Hair

Beneath the humor and viral frenzy lies something more interesting: the normalization of body hair in fashion. While the thong is certainly provocative, it also joins a growing cultural conversation about rejecting unrealistic beauty standards.

“The bush is back,” declared Vogue earlier this year, noting that brands like Maison Margiela and fashion influencers on TikTok have embraced natural aesthetics. In that sense, SKIMS’ “Ultimate Bush” isn’t just trolling — it’s trendsetting.

Senior beauty writers and editors have even noted possible inclusive benefits like the product could resonate with those unable to grow body hair due to medical reasons like alopecia or chemotherapy.

Kim’s Billion-Dollar Playbook

Kim Kardashian, who launched SKIMS during the pandemic, has built an empire by knowing exactly where the cultural line is — and stepping just over it. From her viral “nipple bra” to the “face wrap,” SKIMS thrives on turning internet shock into business success.

As Kim told TIME, SKIMS began as a personal project born out of vulnerability: “It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very personal.”

Now, with a faux-hair thong that has everyone talking, Kardashian proves again that no topic is too taboo — or too profitable — for her brand. Because in the world of Kim Kardashian, even a bush can make bank.