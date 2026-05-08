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Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne Team Up for Doug Liman’s New Spy Thriller ‘Star One’

Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne Team Up for Doug Liman’s New Spy Thriller ‘Star One’. Cannes Market

Cannes Market

Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne Team Up for Doug Liman’s New Spy Thriller ‘Star One’

Cannes Market Buzz Builds Around High-Stakes CIA Drama Based on a Secret Mission
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Hollywood stars Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to lead the upcoming espionage thriller Star One, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Doug Liman.

The project is set to launch at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival market, where industry attention is already building around the high-profile production.

Known for directing blockbuster action hits and spy dramas, Doug Liman will helm the film from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. The story promises a tense mix of action, suspense, and real-world intelligence history.

A Dangerous CIA Mission at the Center of the Story

According to the film’s synopsis, “Star One” follows two completely different CIA agents forced to work together on a covert operation deep inside hostile territory.

Miles Teller is expected to portray a bold and charismatic field operative, while Eddie Redmayne would play a disciplined strategist tasked with completing a critical arms-delivery mission.

The thriller is inspired by what producers describe as an untold true story involving one of the most important covert intelligence missions in modern history. The title references the first intelligence “star” reportedly awarded for extraordinary service in the field.

The film’s combination of military tension, political intrigue, and character conflict is expected to position it as one of the major action-thriller projects entering the international market this year.

Doug Liman Returns to the Spy Genre

Liman has long been associated with stylish action and espionage films. His directing credits include The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Edge of Tomorrow.

The filmmaker also previously explored CIA-related themes in Fair Game, which premiered at Cannes and starred Naomi Watts and Sean Penn.

Doug Liman recently completed production on the AI-themed thriller “Bitcoin,” adding to his growing slate of high-concept action projects.

Teller and Redmayne Continue Hot Career Runs

Miles Teller continues to build momentum following major performances in Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash. He is also currently appearing in the music biopic Michael and will soon star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in “Paper Tiger.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Redmayne remains one of the industry’s most respected dramatic actors after winning an Academy Award for The Theory of Everything.

He is currently filming Season 2 of The Day of the Jackal and is also attached to the upcoming thriller “Panic Carefully” opposite Julia Roberts.

Industry Anticipation Builds Ahead of Cannes

CAA will represent domestic sales for “Star One,” while Black Bear handles international distribution rights. Production is expected to attract strong interest from buyers during Cannes due to the film’s star power and Liman’s proven track record with action-driven storytelling.

With a real-life espionage backdrop, major Hollywood talent, and a director known for adrenaline-fueled cinema, “Star One” is already emerging as one of the most anticipated spy thrillers in development.

  • Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne Team Up for Doug Liman’s New Spy Thriller ‘Star One’. Cannes Market
  • Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne Team Up for Doug Liman’s New Spy Thriller ‘Star One’. Cannes Market

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