Michael Bay Exits Netflix’s ‘Fast and Loose’ Following Creative Rift With Will Smith

Netflix’s high-stakes action thriller Fast and Loose has hit a major speed bump. Legendary director Michael Bay has stepped away from the project due to irreconcilable creative differences with the film’s lead star and producer, Will Smith. The streamer is now actively searching for a new director to replace Bay, with production now pushed back to 2026.

The film, which promised to be a high-octane reunion between Michael Bay and Will Smith since their explosive Bad Boys collaboration in 1995, centers on a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memory—only to discover he’s been living two lives: one as a feared crime lord, and the other as an undercover CIA agent. With a script penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson, Fast and Loose was poised to blend action with sharp comedic twists.

According to industry insiders, Michael Bay pushed for a more intense, adrenaline-fueled action tone, while Will Smith favored highlighting the film’s humor and psychological mystery. Unable to find common ground, Michael Bay officially exited the project on Wednesday, opening the director’s chair to fresh contenders.

The Netflix film is being produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North, the production company behind Bullet Train and John Wick. Despite the shake-up, Netflix remains committed to the project, with plans to stay on schedule by locking in a new director swiftly.

This isn’t the first time creative friction has derailed a major Hollywood collaboration, but Michael Bay’s departure is especially notable given his history with Will Smith. Their careers were launched together with Bad Boys—Michael Bay’s directorial debut and Will Smith’s transition from TV star to global box office sensation.

While Fast and Loose must now shift gears, both stars remain busy. Michael Bay is reportedly in discussions with Paramount to return to the Transformers franchise and is developing OutRun, a video game adaptation starring Sydney Sweeney. Will Smith, fresh off Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), continues to build his production empire through Westbrook Studios.

Though the setback is disappointing for fans anticipating the Bay-Smith reunion, the buzz surrounding Fast and Loose remains high. With its blend of espionage, dual identities, and the promise of thrilling set pieces, the film still holds potential to be a major streaming hit—once the right director is at the wheel.

As Netflix recalibrates Fast and Loose, the industry watches closely to see who steps in to bring this ambitious project to life.