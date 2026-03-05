Peter Jackson to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson will receive the prestigious Honorary Palme d’Or at the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to global cinema. The award will be presented during the opening ceremony of the festival’s 79th edition on May 12.

Best known for directing the epic fantasy trilogy The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson has long been celebrated for blending blockbuster spectacle with innovative storytelling and groundbreaking visual technology.

A Tribute to a Visionary Filmmaker

Festival organizers said the honorary Palme d’Or award recognizes Peter Jackson’s body of work, which merges Hollywood-scale entertainment with bold artistic creativity. Over the decades, the New Zealand filmmaker has reshaped the possibilities of modern filmmaking.

In a statement about the recognition, Peter Jackson expressed gratitude to the festival, noting that Cannes has been part of his filmmaking journey for decades. Early in his career, he attended the festival’s film market in 1988 with his debut feature Bad Taste, a low-budget cult horror film that helped launch his international career.

Years later, in 2001, Jackson returned to the Croisette to present early footage from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, generating excitement months before the film’s global release.

Transforming the Fantasy Genre

Peter Jackson’s work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy transformed the fantasy genre and redefined large-scale cinematic storytelling. The trilogy ultimately grossed billions at the global box office and won numerous awards, including multiple Academy Awards.

The final installment, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, became one of the most decorated films in Oscar history.

Following the trilogy’s success, Jackson continued exploring large-scale storytelling with projects like King Kong and the prequel fantasy saga The Hobbit, further cementing his reputation as a master of cinematic spectacle.

Cannes president Iris Knobloch praised Jackson’s creativity and his role in elevating fantasy filmmaking to global prominence.

From Cult Horror to Documentary Innovation

Jackson’s filmmaking journey began far from the world of massive studio productions. Early cult films like Meet the Feebles and Braindead earned him a devoted following for their unique blend of horror and dark humor.

His critically acclaimed drama Heavenly Creatures marked a turning point, showcasing his ability to handle complex narratives and emotional storytelling.

In recent years, Jackson has also gained acclaim for ambitious documentary projects. His World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old restored and colorized historical footage, while the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back offered an intimate look at the iconic band’s recording sessions.

Festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux described Jackson as both a technological innovator and an exceptional storyteller whose films have permanently influenced modern Hollywood.

Cannes 2026: What to Expect

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 12 to May 23, with the official lineup scheduled to be announced in April.

This year’s jury will be chaired by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, known for directing internationally celebrated films such as Oldboy.

With the honorary Palme d’Or, Cannes continues its tradition of celebrating filmmakers whose work has shaped the global film industry.

For Jackson, the recognition marks another milestone in a career defined by bold storytelling, technical innovation, and unforgettable cinematic worlds.