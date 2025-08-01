Artificial Intelligence
Imax Partners with Runway AI to Bring AI-Generated Films to the Big Screen
Imax has announced a partnership with Runway AI to showcase short films from the 2025 AI Film Festival across 10 U.S. cities. From August 17 to August 20, moviegoers in cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago will have the rare opportunity to witness artificial intelligence-powered storytelling on the biggest and most immersive screens in the world.
This exclusive showcase will feature the top ten films selected from more than 6,000 submissions to this year’s Imax Runway AI Film Festival, including standout entries like More Tears Than Harm, a moving visual memoir of a child’s traumatic past in Madagascar, and Jailbird, the heartwarming true story of a prisoner’s bond with a rescued chicken in a unique British rehabilitation program.
“The Imax Experience has typically been reserved for the world’s most accomplished and visionary filmmakers, and we’re excited to open our aperture to a new kind of creator,” said Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer at Imax. “As storytelling and technology converge, we’re exploring how these tools can reshape the future of cinema.”
Runway AI, a trailblazer in generative AI filmmaking tools, launched the AI Film Festival in 2022. In just three years, it has grown into the premiere global showcase for AI-driven creativity. Held at iconic venues like Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York and the Broad Stage in Los Angeles, the festival has drawn thousands of attendees and submissions from around the world.
“In just three years, our AI Film Festival has become the premiere showcase of new film and media,” said Runway co-founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela. “The quality, variety, and storytelling of these films deserve a premium viewing experience. This partnership with Imax helps bring that vision to life.”
While past technological shifts like the rise of streaming disrupted traditional theaters, this latest development suggests AI might play a more collaborative role with exhibitors. For Imax, showcasing AI shorts isn’t just about novelty—it’s about attracting younger, tech-savvy audiences and redefining the boundaries of cinematic art.
Runway AI is no stranger to industry partnerships. The company has already inked deals with major entertainment players like AMC Networks and Lionsgate. With this new Imax partnership, Runway is further cementing its position as a frontrunner in the intersection of AI and entertainment.
Tickets for the limited-run event are now on sale at Imax’s official website. As AI continues to reshape industries, this unique film festival promises an early glimpse into a future where machines don’t just assist storytellers—they become them.