Ram Rahim, Asaram Granted Parole Amid Outrage

As the country reels from the shocking rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, two high-profile rape convicts, Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, have been granted temporary releases, raising serious questions about the justice system’s priorities and the timing of these decisions.









Ram Rahim’s Furlough: Politics at Play?

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two of his disciples, was granted a 21-day furlough, marking his tenth temporary release in the past four years. This latest furlough comes just as Haryana prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections, prompting critics to question the political motives behind his repeated releases.

Ram Rahim, who wields significant influence in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, has a history of being granted paroles and furloughs in the lead-up to elections. His 50-day parole in January and previous releases have all coincided with important electoral events, leading to speculation that his freedom is being used to sway voters in key regions.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s recent decision to dismiss a petition challenging his temporary release has only fueled public anger. The court’s directive to consider Ram Rahim’s parole request without “arbitrariness or favouritism” has done little to quell suspicions of electoral manipulation.

Asaram Bapu: A Parole for Health or Favoritism?

On the same day, Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence for the rape of a minor, was granted a seven-day parole for medical treatment. The Rajasthan High Court’s decision to allow his temporary release, after previously denying similar requests, has been met with widespread criticism, particularly given the godman’s past history of exploiting legal loopholes.

Asaram’s release under police custody for treatment in Maharashtra comes after years of legal battles, with his advocates arguing that the 85-year-old’s health is rapidly deteriorating. However, the timing of his parole, in the context of the national outrage over the Kolkata doctor’s case, has sparked debates about the consistency and fairness of the justice system.

A Nation’s Outrage: Is Justice Being Undermined?

The timing of these parole grants, amidst the ongoing protests and demands for justice in the Kolkata doctor’s case, has led to widespread public outcry. The perception that powerful individuals can manipulate the legal system for personal or political gain undermines public trust in the justice system, especially when compared to the lack of swift action in cases like the Kolkata doctor’s brutal murder.

Critics argue that these decisions send a dangerous message to society, where the scales of justice appear tipped in favor of the influential. The fact that Ram Rahim’s parole coincides with upcoming elections only deepens suspicions of political favoritism, while Asaram’s temporary release raises concerns about whether genuine health issues or his influence played a more significant role.

As the nation continues to grapple with the tragic events in Kolkata, the simultaneous release of two notorious rape convicts on parole has reignited debates over the integrity of the justice system. The public demands accountability and transparency, not just in individual cases, but in the broader mechanisms that govern the granting of parole to convicted criminals.

In a time when the fight for justice for the Kolkata doctor is still ongoing, these developments serve as a stark reminder of the work that remains to be done to ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be served, without bias or influence.