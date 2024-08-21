As Joker: Folie à Deux, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning Joker, gears up for its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, director Todd Phillips has shared a critical update regarding the potential for a third instalment. However, fans eager for a Joker trilogy might need to temper their expectations.

In a recent interview with Variety, Phillips hinted that a third film isn’t in the cards. “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world,” Phillips revealed, suggesting that Joker: Folie à Deux could mark the end of Arthur Fleck’s story.









The original Joker was a massive success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide—the first R-rated film to achieve this milestone. The movie garnered critical acclaim, won the Golden Lion at Venice, received 11 Oscar nominations, and earned wins for Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Original Score.

Phillips takes a bold new direction with the unconventional Joker: Folie à Deux. The title refers to a rare psychological condition, shared psychosis, in which two individuals share delusions. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, but this time, he’s joined by Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn). Unlike the psychological thriller of the first film, the sequel is a jukebox musical, with music and dance playing key roles in Arthur’s unravelling mind.

Much of the plot remains under wraps, but it’s rumoured that the film will centre around Arkham Asylum, where Fleck awaits trial for the murders from the first film. Lady Gaga recently teased that Joker: Folie à Deux is a mix of genres, blending music, drama, comedy, and courtroom scenes. While the characters frequently break into song, Phillips clarified that the film is not a full-blown musical.

For now, Joker: Folie à Deux appears to be the closing chapter, but if it matches the billion-dollar success of its predecessor, Warner Bros. might push for more. Whether Lady Gaga’s character could take over for a potential third film remains to be seen. Joker: Folie à Deux premieres in Venice from August 28 to September 7 and hits theaters on October 4.