“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series

Celebrated actor Harris Yulin, known for unforgettable performances in Scarface, Frasier, and Ozark, has died at the age of 87 from cardiac arrest. The veteran stage and screen star passed away in New York City on June 10, just days before he was scheduled to begin production on a major new series.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Harris Yulin’s deep commitment to the craft of acting left a lasting impact on Hollywood and Broadway alike. His family, in a heartfelt statement, called him “part of the vanguard of a generation who cared passionately about the craft of acting,” noting his performances were “a gift to audiences, the actors he worked with, and the art of acting itself.”

From Hollywood Blockbusters to Emmy-Nominated Roles

Born in Los Angeles in 1937, Harris Yulin built an extraordinary career that included over 100 screen and stage credits. He rose to prominence with his role as the corrupt cop Mel Bernstein in Brian De Palma’s 1983 crime epic Scarface, opposite Al Pacino. His work in films like Ghostbusters II (1989), Clear and Present Danger (1994), and Looking for Richard (1996) solidified his reputation as a scene-stealing character actor.







On television, Harris Yulin delivered standout performances in Frasier, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1996, and in Ozark, where his role as Buddy Dyker helped earn the ensemble a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in 2019. He also appeared in fan favorites like Veep, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and And Just Like That….

A Life in the Theater

In addition to his screen work, Harris Yulin was a seasoned stage performer. His Broadway debut came in 1980 with Watch on the Rhine, and he went on to earn Drama Desk Award nominations for The Diary of Anne Frank (1998) and The Price (2000). He also co-founded the Los Angeles Classic Theater and remained deeply engaged in live performance throughout his career.

A Final Project Left Unfinished

At the time of his death, Harris Yulin was preparing for what was expected to be a remarkable return to television. He was cast in a starring role in American Classic, a new series from MGM+ directed by Michael Hoffman and co-starring Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney.

Michael Hoffman, who previously directed Harris Yulin in Game 6 (2005), praised him as “very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered… He will always remain the beating heart of our show.”

Remembering a Hollywood Great

Yulin is survived by his wife, Kristen Lowman, son-in-law Ted Mineo, nephew Martin Crane, and godchildren Marco and Lara Greenberg. He was predeceased by his daughter, actress Claire Lucido, and his first wife, actress Gwen Welles. He also had a well-known relationship with Faye Dunaway, his co-star in the 1971 film Doc.

Outside acting, Harris Yulin was an avid birder and lover of the sea, passions that reflected his deep connection to nature and introspection.