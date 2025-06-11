Prosecution Seeks Juror’s Removal in Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial Amid Explosive Abuse Testimony

Day 21 of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile federal sex trafficking trial took a dramatic turn as prosecutors sought the removal of a juror over what they allege is a “lack of candor.” The move adds new tension to a case already filled with explosive testimonies and graphic allegations.

In a tense courtroom exchange on June 11 in the Sean Diddy Combs trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey informed Judge Arun Subramanian that the government had “reluctantly” filed a letter expressing grave concern about one of the twelve jurors. “It appeared to be a lack of candor with the court that raises serious issues with us,” Comey stated before the jury was seated. “We did not want to do this. We were compelled to do that.”

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro responded forcefully, revealing that the juror in question—Juror No. 6—is one of the Black members of the panel. She requested time to submit a written response and review relevant case law, opposing any immediate action.







The issue had first been raised the previous day in a sealed session with the judge. A partial transcript now shows the defense’s strong opposition to removing the juror, citing concerns over fairness and due process. Judge Subramanian has yet to make a final ruling, stating that he will “reserve on handling logistics” related to the juror in the Sean Diddy Combs trial.

While the legal back-and-forth over the jury continues, the trial itself pressed forward with raw, emotional testimony. A woman known only as “Jane”—identified as “Victim-2” in the federal indictment—returned to the stand for a second day of cross-examination. Jane is one of several women accusing the hip-hop mogul of a pattern of emotional, financial, and physical abuse.

Jane’s testimony echoed that of another accuser, R&B artist Cassie Ventura, particularly concerning so-called “hotel nights,” which both described as coercive sexual scenarios. “It felt like a responsibility,” Jane told the court. “I was already so hooked from the beginning. I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t understand the terms and conditions of.”

Jane further testified that Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulted her, describing incidents where he allegedly punched and kicked her during arguments sparked by jealousy or control. One such incident involved her confronting him about another woman.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty to a sweeping array of federal charges, including sex trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. His legal team maintains that all interactions were consensual and that the charges are politically and personally motivated.

As the Sean Diddy Combs trial enters its fifth week, tensions around jury integrity and gut-wrenching survivor testimony are defining the case, drawing massive public attention and casting a long shadow over one of music’s most powerful figures.