“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silentó Sentenced to 30 Years for Killing His Cousin

Once a viral sensation with the chart-topping hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” Atlanta rapper Silentó, born Richard Lamar “Ricky” Hawk, has now been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2021 killing of his cousin, Frederick Rooks III.

The 27-year-old rapper, who rose to fame in 2015 as a teenager, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges including voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, bringing a tragic end to a story that began with fame and ended in family bloodshed.

The Deadly Night

The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning of January 21, 2021, in a residential neighborhood off Deep Shoals Circle in DeKalb County, Georgia. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds. A white BMW SUV was seen fleeing the area on security footage—later identified as belonging to Silentó.







Family members told authorities Rooks was last seen being picked up by Silento. When questioned by police, the rapper ultimately confessed to the shooting. Bullet casings found at the scene matched a firearm that was later recovered from Silento during his arrest.

Mental Health and a Rapid Decline

Silentó’s legal team entered a “guilty but mentally ill” plea, citing a long history of mental health issues. His publicist, Chanel Hudson, released a statement shortly after his arrest:

“Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We ask the public to uplift him and his family in prayer and positive energy.”

Silentó’s mental health struggles had been well documented even before the murder. In 2020, he was arrested in DeKalb County for driving at 143 mph, and later that year in Los Angeles for allegedly attempting to attack two people with a hatchet.

Rise and Fall of a One-Hit Wonder

Silentó skyrocketed to stardom with “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”, a viral dance anthem that hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song launched him into international fame and became a staple of mid-2010s pop culture, especially on YouTube and Vine.

He released a full-length album titled Fresh Outta High School in 2019 but never replicated the success of his debut single.

Justice Served

The DeKalb County Superior Court sentenced Hawk to 30 years in prison, following over three years in custody. The conviction marks a dramatic fall from grace for the once-celebrated artist, who now becomes a cautionary tale about the dark side of viral fame and untreated mental illness.

As the case closes, fans mourn both the tragic loss of Frederick Rooks and the wasted potential of a young artist once celebrated by millions.