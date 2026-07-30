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Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary

Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary Hollywood’s Dark Secret 30 Seconds to Mars

Documentary

Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary

The documentary also includes interviews with two former individuals associated with Jared Leto’s rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, who describe what they viewed as uncomfortable interactions involving teenage girls.
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Actor and musician Jared Leto has strongly denied allegations of criminal sexual misconduct after a new BBC documentary featured accusations from multiple women, including four who allege incidents occurred when they were teenagers. The documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, premiered this week and includes accounts from 10 women, nine of whom spoke publicly for the first time. According to the BBC, the allegations span from 2002 to 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s. The Oscar-winning actor is now 54.

In a statement released through his representatives shortly after the documentary aired, Leto denied all accusations. “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false,” the statement said.

Documentary Details Serious Allegations

The BBC documentary presents several allegations involving women who say they were underage or in their late teens during encounters with Leto.

Among the claims:

  • One woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17.
  • Another claims Leto threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19 after she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room.
  • A third woman alleges she had a sexual relationship with Leto in California when she was 17, an allegation that, if proven, could fall under statutory rape laws in the state.
  • A fourth woman claims Jared Leto repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and later asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she says she refused.

The BBC reported that it reviewed documents, messages and photographs supporting portions of some of the women’s accounts. The broadcaster also stated that several allegations were corroborated through conversations with friends and family members who were reportedly informed of the incidents at the time they allegedly occurred.

Former Associates Describe Workplace Concerns

The documentary also includes interviews with two former individuals associated with Jared Leto’s rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, who describe what they viewed as uncomfortable interactions involving teenage girls.

According to their accounts, staff members allegedly expressed concern when young female fans were invited backstage or to recording locations. One former associate reportedly described the age differences involved as inappropriate.

These accounts form part of the broader documentary but have not resulted in criminal charges.

Previous Allegations Resurface

The latest documentary follows earlier public accusations made against Jared Leto.

In 2025, multiple women accused Jared Leto of inappropriate behavior in a separate media investigation. In 2025, DJ Allie Teilz also publicly alleged that Leto assaulted her when she was 17. Leto denied those allegations as well.

The BBC said it attempted multiple times to obtain Leto’s response before the documentary’s release but did not receive a reply before publication. His representatives later issued the public denial following the documentary’s premiere.

A Career Spanning Film and Music

Jared Leto has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable performers for decades. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club and has appeared in films including Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad, and the upcoming Masters of the Universe.

Alongside his acting career, he co-founded Thirty Seconds to Mars in 1998. The band has built an international following with songs such as “The Kill,” “Kings and Queens,” and “This Is War,” and continues to tour internationally.

No Criminal Proceedings Announced

At present, the allegations outlined in the documentary have not resulted in announced criminal proceedings or civil lawsuits against Jared Leto related to the claims presented.

The documentary has nevertheless generated significant attention within the entertainment industry, adding to ongoing discussions surrounding accountability, historical allegations, and how media organizations investigate and present claims involving prominent public figures.

As public scrutiny continues, Leto’s unequivocal denial and the BBC’s reporting are likely to remain at the center of debate while no court has made findings regarding the allegations described in the documentary.

  • Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary Hollywood’s Dark Secret 30 Seconds to Mars
  • Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary Hollywood’s Dark Secret 30 Seconds to Mars

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