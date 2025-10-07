Connect with us

Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop: ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’

Dwayne Johnson Responds to "The Smashing Machine" Flop: 'You Can't Control Box Office Results'

Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop: ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’

In a heartfelt statement following the disappointing box office debut of his latest film, The Smashing Machine, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spoken out, showing gratitude to fans and pride in his transformative performance — even as the movie marks the lowest opening of his career.

The A24 biographical drama, directed by Benny Safdie, opened to just $5.9 million domestically on its opening weekend — falling short of its projected $8–15 million range. Despite the underwhelming numbers, Johnson’s response on Instagram has earned widespread respect from fans and peers alike.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine,” Johnson wrote. “You can’t control box office results — but what you can control is your performance, your commitment, and your willingness to completely disappear into a role. This film changed my life.”



Based on the life of MMA legend Mark Kerr, The Smashing Machine chronicles Mark Kerr’s rise to fame and his struggles with addiction, fame, and self-destruction. Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt, who portrays Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. The film, which premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, also earned Benny Safdie a Best Director award and a 15-minute standing ovation.

Despite the festival buzz, The Smashing Machine struggled to connect with mainstream audiences. The drama earned $2.7 million on Friday, followed by $1.84 million on Saturday and $1.43 million on Sunday, averaging $813 per theater — a steep contrast to Johnson’s previous blockbusters like Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson in Bennie Safidie's “The Smashing Machine” with Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson in Bennie Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine” with Emily Blunt

Industry analysts have pointed to several factors, including the film’s gritty tone, mature subject matter, and limited marketing campaign. However, critics have widely praised Johnson’s performance, calling it one of the most emotionally raw portrayals of his career, with some even suggesting Oscar buzz for his role. “It was my honor to transform in this role for my director, Benny Safdie,” Johnson added in his post. “Thank you, brother, for believing in me.”

Benny Safdie, best known for Uncut Gems and Good Time, reportedly worked closely with Johnson to strip away his larger-than-life persona and reveal the vulnerabilities beneath. The result is a hauntingly human story about addiction, resilience, and redemption — one that may not have found box office success, but has struck a chord with critics and devoted fans.

 

While The Smashing Machine might have stumbled financially, it represents a creative milestone for Johnson, signaling a shift toward more character-driven performances. And if the audience reaction online is any indication, this may be one of the films remembered not for its numbers, but for its heart.

The Smashing Machine is now playing in theaters nationwide.

