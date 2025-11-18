‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic

Disney has officially launched its voyage back to Motunui with the release of the first teaser trailer for Moana (2026), the studio’s ambitious live-action reimagining of its 2016 animated blockbuster. The breathtaking preview, unveiled November 17, offers a magical and emotional first look at newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as the spirited heroine and Dwayne Johnson returning as the beloved demigod Maui.

An Enchanting Teaser Filled With Iconic Moments

The minute-long clip opens on a familiar note, with Catherine Laga’aia singing the instantly recognizable lyric from the Oscar-nominated anthem “How Far I’ll Go.” Her gentle vocals anchor a visually rich montage that includes Moana’s childhood interaction with the ocean, sweeping island landscapes, and a mysterious, shimmering insect that transforms into a human figure.

The teaser concludes with a scene fans have been eagerly waiting for: Dwayne Johnson’s Maui leaping off a cliff in classic demigod fashion, marking his grand re-entry into the world that helped propel the original Moana to global success.

A Blockbuster Legacy Returns

The animated Moana (2016) was a smash hit for Disney, grossing $643.3 million worldwide and later becoming one of the top-streamed films in the U.S. in 2022. Its soundtrack, crafted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, earned Miranda a Grammy Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

The franchise surged again in 2024 with Moana 2, which sailed past $1.1 billion globally and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Motion Picture. With the live-action adaptation, Disney is betting big on the ocean once more—and fans appear ready to follow the call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

Cast, Crew, and What to Expect

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, the live-action film features a blend of familiar faces and new talent. The confirmed cast includes: Catherine Laga’aia – Moana, Dwayne Johnson – Maui, John Tui – Chief Tui, Frankie Adams – Sina and Rena Owen – Gramma Tala.

The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Auli‘i Cravalho—Moana’s original voice actor—serving as an executive producer.

Disney’s Moana will set sail exclusively in theaters on July 10, 2026, inviting audiences back to the ocean for a bold new retelling filled with music, mythology, and heart.