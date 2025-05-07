Conan O’Brien Honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Now Streaming on Netflix

Conan O’Brien, the beloved late-night host, writer, and comedian, has received the prestigious Kennedy Centre Mark Twain Prize for American Humour. The award ceremony, held on March 24, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering fans an unforgettable night of comedy, admiration, and legacy.

The Mark Twain Prize, named after America’s most iconic humorist, celebrates individuals who have had a profound impact on American society through humour. Conan O’Brien has done just that for decades — from his early days writing for The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live to his legendary late-night tenure on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show, and Conan. His unique brand of wit, absurdist sketches, and quick improvisation has made him one of the most influential comedic voices of the modern era.

Streaming Now: A Night of Laughter and Legacy

The ceremony, available under Netflix’s “Specials” category since May 4, features a star-studded lineup of comedians, actors, and public figures who came together to honour Conan O’Brien’s decades-long career. The show captures everything from side-splitting roasts and stand-up sets to heartfelt tributes and behind-the-scenes stories from those who know him best.

The trailer, which debuted shortly after the ceremony, offers a glimpse into the electric energy of the night. With its blend of live performances, archival footage, and celebrity interviews, the event balances humour and emotional depth, giving viewers a well-rounded portrait of O’Brien’s legacy.

Comedy Royalty in Attendance

The evening featured an impressive cast of comedy royalty, many of whom have worked with or been inspired by O’Brien. The show, produced by the Kennedy Centre in partnership with PBS, included appearances by former Mark Twain Prize recipients, fellow late-night hosts, and a slew of surprise guests.

In keeping with the spirit of the award, the performances were not only hilarious but also respectful of the immense contribution O’Brien has made to the craft. Conan’s influence has extended far beyond the screen, from writing iconic sketches to mentoring emerging talent.

The Mark Twain Prize is more than a comedy award — it’s a cultural milestone. Past honorees include legends like George Carlin, Tina Fey, Richard Pryor, and Jon Stewart. O’Brien’s inclusion in this esteemed list cements his place in comedy history. His acceptance speech, equal parts touching and irreverent, reflected his deep love for comedy, storytelling, and his fans.

The event has sparked widespread praise for celebrating O’Brien’s unique comedic voice and the enduring role humor plays in American life. As society navigates complex times, the prize serves as a reminder of laughter’s unifying and transformative power.

For anyone who admires bright, sharp, and heartfelt comedy, Conan O’Brien: Kennedy Centre Mark Twain Prize is a must-watch — now streaming on Netflix.