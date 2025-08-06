Jordan Peele’s Him Trailer Turns Football Glory into a Blood-Soaked Horror Show

Jordan Peele’s latest production, Him, is taking the sports movie genre to terrifying new heights. Directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks), this psychological horror film blends the brutality of professional football with Jordan Peele’s signature brand of social commentary. The first official trailer of Him under Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal, released this week, has already sparked buzz across the internet for its unsettling depiction of fame, obsession, and the price of greatness.

Tyriq Withers stars as Cameron Cade, a rising football star whose dreams are shattered after a violent attack by a deranged fan leaves him with a traumatic brain injury. Just when his future seems doomed, Cade is offered a lifeline by his childhood hero, legendary quarterback Isaiah White, played by Marlon Wayans in what’s being hailed as a career-defining dramatic turn.







White invites Cade to his private training compound, a secluded fortress where ambition morphs into something far more sinister. What begins as a second chance spirals into a nightmarish regimen of brutal “training” methods, psychological manipulation, and a descent into a cult-like pursuit of excellence. The trailer showcases visceral scenes where footballs are weaponized, teammates become victims, and the line between discipline and torture is obliterated.

The film’s chilling tagline — “What would you sacrifice to be the GOAT?” — sets the tone for this dark exploration of idol worship, toxic masculinity, and the soul-crushing demands of modern sports culture.

Produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the team behind Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, Him is poised to be one of the year’s most talked-about horror releases. The screenplay, co-written by Zack Akers, Skip Bronkie, and Tipping, was a Black List standout, praised for its unique blend of sports drama and psychological horror.

In addition to Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans, the film features an eclectic supporting cast including Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Tim Heidecker (Us), Jim Jefferies, MMA fighter Maurice Greene, and musical artists Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack.

Unlike traditional sports films that glorify perseverance and triumph, Him dismantles the myth of the “American Dream” in athletics. The trailer hints at a sinister underbelly where mentorship becomes exploitation, and the quest for greatness exacts a brutal toll on body and mind.

Scheduled for release on September 19, 2025, Him promises to be a bold, genre-bending addition to Jordan Peele’s ever-growing portfolio of provocative cinema. Given its visceral visuals, unsettling psychological themes, and biting social critique, Him is shaping up to be this year’s must-watch horror event.