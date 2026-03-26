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Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home

Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home Ivanna Lisette Ortiz A$AP Rocky Home LA Not guilty

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Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home

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A Florida woman accused of opening fire at the Los Angeles home of global music star Rihanna has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and multiple felony charges. The suspect, identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, entered her plea in Los Angeles County Superior Court through her attorney. She remains in custody as the case proceeds through the legal system.

Details of the Alleged Incident

According to prosecutors, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly drove to Rihanna’s home in the Beverly Crest area on March 8 and fired multiple rounds from a semiautomatic weapon.

Authorities claim the shooting targeted several individuals inside the property, including Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, their children, and other occupants. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigators allege that approximately 20 shots were fired, causing damage to the property and raising concerns about public safety.

Multiple Charges and Legal Consequences

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz faces a series of serious charges, including attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Each assault charge corresponds to individuals who were allegedly present at the property during the incident. If convicted on all counts, she could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The court has set bail at nearly $1.9 million, and a judge has denied a request from the defense to reduce the amount.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty in the Rihanna Home Shooting Case

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty in the Rihanna Home Shooting Case

Prosecution and Defense Arguments

Prosecutors have described the incident as a deliberate and dangerous act, emphasizing the risk posed to multiple lives.

They allege that Ortiz may have planned the attack, citing evidence such as a disguise reportedly found in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Defense representatives, however, have entered a formal denial of all charges and are expected to challenge the prosecution’s claims as the case moves forward.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the alleged shooting, which has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing in early April, where prosecutors will present evidence to determine whether the case should proceed to trial.

Law enforcement officials have also indicated that additional details, including potential connections between the suspect and the victims, remain under review.

Impact on Celebrity Security and Public Attention

The incident has drawn widespread attention due to Rihanna’s global profile as a nine-time Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur.

Beyond her music career, Rihanna is also known for building a successful business empire, making her one of the most influential figures in entertainment.

The case has also sparked renewed discussions around celebrity security and safety, particularly in high-profile residential areas.

As legal proceedings continue, the outcome of the case could have significant implications, both for those directly involved and for broader conversations about public safety and high-profile individuals.

  • Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home Ivanna Lisette Ortiz A$AP Rocky Home LA Not guilty
  • Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty in the Rihanna Home Shooting Case
  • Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home Ivanna Lisette Ortiz A$AP Rocky Home LA Not guilty
  • Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty in the Rihanna Home Shooting Case

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