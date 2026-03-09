Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Targeted in Shocking Shooting Incident

A dramatic security scare unfolded when gunfire struck the Beverly Hills area home of global pop star Rihanna on Sunday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that multiple shots were fired toward the singer’s mansion, prompting a rapid response from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1:20 p.m. in the upscale Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. According to law enforcement officials, a woman in her 30s allegedly fired several rounds from inside a vehicle positioned outside the property.

Despite the alarming situation, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Suspect Arrested After Brief Police Pursuit

Authorities quickly began searching for the vehicle involved in the shooting. Dispatch information indicated that approximately 10 rounds were fired toward the residence before the suspect fled the area in a white Tesla.

Officers and aerial support tracked the vehicle to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks. Police detained the suspect roughly 30 minutes after the initial emergency call.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators reportedly recovered an assault rifle and multiple shell casings.

Law enforcement officials also discovered bullet damage on the property, including holes in a gate and in a recreational vehicle parked in the driveway.

Rihanna Was Reportedly Home at the Time

Sources familiar with the situation said the singer was inside the mansion when the shots were fired, heightening concerns about celebrity safety and residential security in high-profile neighborhoods.

The luxury property is believed to be home to Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple shares three young children and has largely maintained a private family life despite their global fame.

It remains unclear whether any other family members or staff were present during the incident.

Celebrity Security Concerns Resurface

The incident has once again raised questions about security risks faced by high-profile celebrities living in prominent Los Angeles neighborhoods.

This is not the first time Rihanna’s property has faced security issues. In a previous case several years ago, an intruder broke into one of her homes and remained inside for hours before being discovered.

Experts note that celebrity homes often become targets due to their public visibility, making advanced security systems and law enforcement coordination essential.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity or motive, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are expected to review surveillance footage and ballistic evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

While the frightening incident ended without physical harm, it serves as a stark reminder of the safety challenges surrounding celebrity homes and public figures.