He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz

New leaks from the set of Masters of the Universe have surfaced online, offering fans their first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela—and they’re not in Eternia. Instead, the powerful duo was spotted filming scenes on the streets of London, confirming earlier rumours that a significant portion of the film will take place on Earth.

Photos and video snippets circulating online show Nicholas Galitzine, wielding the iconic Power Sword, and Camila Mendes in full costume during Earth-based scenes. These visuals align with previous plot details that suggest the movie kicks off with a young Prince Adam crash-landing on Earth, separated from his magical weapon. Two decades later, now grown and unaware of his true heritage, Adam rediscovers the sword, which sets the stage for his return to Eternia—and his transformation into He-Man.

The choice to ground part of the film on Earth has sparked mixed reactions. Some fans appreciate the narrative twist, which blends cosmic fantasy with a coming-of-age journey. Others are more sceptical, interpreting the Earth setting as a budget-saving move that limits the epic fantasy feel traditionally associated with the Masters of the Universe franchise.

“I’m not big on the idea of the movie being set on Earth,” one fan site editor wrote. “It screams low budget to me. But I’ll admit, Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes don’t look too bad in character.”

Despite the Earth-based sequences, leaks suggest that the movie won’t entirely abandon Eternia. Fans can still expect to see the villainous Skeletor—played by Jared Leto—wreaking havoc on the mystical planet. There are also hints of a She-Ra connection, suggesting that the film could kick off a larger shared universe, much like Marvel or DC.

In addition to Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes, the star-studded cast includes Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto. Jon Xue Zhang plays Ram-Man, while the evil side features Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson (famed for Game of Thrones) as Goat Man. James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley portray King Randor and Queen Marlena, respectively, adding gravitas to the royal family of Eternia.

The film, directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee), is set for a June 5, 2026, release. Chris Butler penned the screenplay, based on a draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi) and siblings Aaron and Adam Nee (The Lost City).

While scepticism remains over the creative choice to feature Earth prominently, anticipation continues to build as more information and images trickle out. If the filmmakers can balance the human elements with the high fantasy of Eternia, Masters of the Universe could prove to be a powerful reboot for the beloved franchise.

For now, fans will be watching closely—Power Swords in hand.