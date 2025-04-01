Connect with us

"A Working Man" Redeems Jason Statham & Sylvester Stallone's Past Collaboration

"A Working Man" Redeems Jason Statham & Sylvester Stallone's Past Collaboration

"A Working Man" Redeems Jason Statham & Sylvester Stallone's Past Collaboration

Jason Statham’s latest action thriller, A Working Man, is making waves as a redemption story—both on-screen and off. Co-written by Sylvester Stallone and Directed by David Ayer, the film offers audiences a gripping tale of a black ops agent-turned-construction worker forced back into his deadly past to rescue a kidnapped teenager. More than just another entry in Statham’s action-packed filmography, A Working Man also serves as a spiritual redemption for his 2013 film Homefront, which failed to impress both critics and audiences.

A Second Chance for a Statham-Stallone Collaboration

A Working Man isn’t just another Jason Statham-led action flick—it’s also a second chance for Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote the film. Stallone previously penned Homefront, a movie with a similar premise: Statham played a retired DEA agent forced to defend his daughter from a ruthless gang. Despite its promising setup, Homefront struggled with generic action tropes and a lukewarm reception, earning just a 42% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Now, 12 years later, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have teamed up again, and the results are notably better. While A Working Man hasn’t reached blockbuster status, it has been received more favourably than its predecessor. Currently, it holds a 55% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an improvement over Homefront. More importantly, audiences seem to appreciate it even more, suggesting that the film’s straightforward action sequences and no-nonsense storytelling resonate with fans.

A Working Man vs. Homefront: A Similar Story, A Better Execution

At first glance, A Working Man and Homefront share familiar beats. Both centres around a retired operative pulled back into a violent world to protect a child. However, A Working Man benefits from a stronger sense of identity and a tone that plays to Statham’s strengths.

Why “A Working Man” Works Better Than “Homefront”

With David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch) at the helm, A Working Man boasts a grittier, more immersive action style compared to Homefront’s generic shootouts. Statham’s character in A Working Man, Levon Cade, feels more layered than his role in Homefront. He’s not just a tough guy—he’s a reluctant warrior, making his journey more compelling. While critics still aren’t fully sold on A Working Man, its audience reception is noticeably better than Homefront, hinting that it might develop a cult following over time.

Statham’s Recent Box Office Struggles

Despite his reputation as a reliable action star, Statham’s recent films have struggled critically. Here’s a look at his most recent projects and their Rotten Tomatoes scores:

Film

Tomatometer Score

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

51%

Fast X

57%

Meg 2: The Trench

27%

Expend4bles

14%

The Beekeeper

71%

A Working Man

55%

Though The Beekeeper managed to break Statham’s streak of flops with a 71% rating, A Working Man continues the trend of middling critical responses. However, given its favourable audience reception, it might stand the test of time better than some of its recent disappointments.

Not a Masterpiece, But a Step 

While David Ayer’s A Working Man isn’t revolutionizing the action genre, it represents a step up from Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham’s previous attempt at a similar story. The film embraces its lead actor’s strengths, offering fans exactly what they expect: hard-hitting action, high-stakes drama, and an engaging revenge plot.

For Statham, A Working Man isn’t necessarily a career-defining hit, but it serves as a reminder of why he remains a beloved action star—and why Sylvester Stallone’s scripts, when paired with the right director, still have plenty of punch left in them.


