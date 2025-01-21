Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

In a move blending politics and entertainment, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to Hollywood. Trump unveiled the appointments on Truth Social, emphasizing their mission to revitalize a “troubled” industry that has lost significant business to international competitors in recent years.

Hollywood’s Revival

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump declared. The appointees will serve as his “eyes and ears” to spearhead efforts aimed at restoring Hollywood to what Trump described as its “Golden Age.”

Trump’s announcement reflects his administration’s broader focus on promoting American industries and combating outsourcing. By naming three influential figures in the entertainment world, Trump signals his intent to intertwine patriotism with cultural revival. His confidence in these Hollywood ambassadors stems from their decades of success and shared vision for Hollywood’s potential.

Donald Trump Hollywood Ambassadors

Sylvester Stallone, 78, hailed Trump as the “second George Washington” during a speech at the America First Policy Institute Gala in November. “Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off,” Stallone said, drawing comparisons between Trump’s impact and the founding father’s legacy.

Mel Gibson, 69, also expressed his readiness to embrace the role. Known for his outspoken views, Gibson backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris as an unfit leader. Upon learning of his appointment, Mel Gibson remarked, “I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can.”

Jon Voight, 86, an outspoken conservative and ardent Trump supporter, sees the initiative as a chance to reverse what he called Hollywood’s “slow deterioration.” The veteran actor, who once described Trump as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” believes the new administration can help restore the industry’s lustre. “With his help, I feel we can get it done,” Voight stated.

Hollywood has faced declining production levels domestically as studios increasingly turn to international locations for cost efficiency. Voight pointed to this shift as one of the industry’s key challenges, exacerbated by natural disasters like recent wildfires in California. However, he remains optimistic about rebuilding and rekindling the spirit of resilience that defines the entertainment capital.

Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone echoed Jon Voight’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of leveraging Hollywood’s historical legacy while adapting to contemporary demands. Trump’s vision involves rejuvenating the domestic film industry and reigniting global interest in American cinema.

Symbolic or Lasting Change?

While critics may question the effectiveness of celebrity ambassadors in addressing systemic issues, Trump’s appointments highlight a broader cultural agenda. By choosing prominent conservative figures, the president-elect reinforces his commitment to restoring traditional American values within influential institutions.

Whether this initiative marks the beginning of a true Hollywood renaissance or serves primarily as a symbolic nod to Trump’s base remains to be seen. For now, the industry awaits its next chapter, with the world’s attention focused on the partnership between Trump and his newly appointed envoys.

As Hollywood grapples with its challenges, Stallone, Gibson, and Voight are poised to play leading roles in shaping its future. The question is whether their star power can translate into lasting reform.