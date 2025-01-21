Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

Hollywood

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a move blending politics and entertainment, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to Hollywood. Trump unveiled the appointments on Truth Social, emphasizing their mission to revitalize a “troubled” industry that has lost significant business to international competitors in recent years.

Hollywood’s Revival

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump declared. The appointees will serve as his “eyes and ears” to spearhead efforts aimed at restoring Hollywood to what Trump described as its “Golden Age.”

Trump’s announcement reflects his administration’s broader focus on promoting American industries and combating outsourcing. By naming three influential figures in the entertainment world, Trump signals his intent to intertwine patriotism with cultural revival. His confidence in these Hollywood ambassadors stems from their decades of success and shared vision for Hollywood’s potential.

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom

Donald Trump Hollywood Ambassadors 

Sylvester Stallone, 78, hailed Trump as the “second George Washington” during a speech at the America First Policy Institute Gala in November. “Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off,” Stallone said, drawing comparisons between Trump’s impact and the founding father’s legacy.

Mel Gibson, 69, also expressed his readiness to embrace the role. Known for his outspoken views, Gibson backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris as an unfit leader. Upon learning of his appointment, Mel Gibson remarked, “I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can.”

Jon Voight, 86, an outspoken conservative and ardent Trump supporter, sees the initiative as a chance to reverse what he called Hollywood’s “slow deterioration.” The veteran actor, who once described Trump as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” believes the new administration can help restore the industry’s lustre. “With his help, I feel we can get it done,” Voight stated.

Hollywood has faced declining production levels domestically as studios increasingly turn to international locations for cost efficiency. Voight pointed to this shift as one of the industry’s key challenges, exacerbated by natural disasters like recent wildfires in California. However, he remains optimistic about rebuilding and rekindling the spirit of resilience that defines the entertainment capital.

Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone echoed Jon Voight’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of leveraging Hollywood’s historical legacy while adapting to contemporary demands. Trump’s vision involves rejuvenating the domestic film industry and reigniting global interest in American cinema.

Symbolic or Lasting Change?

While critics may question the effectiveness of celebrity ambassadors in addressing systemic issues, Trump’s appointments highlight a broader cultural agenda. By choosing prominent conservative figures, the president-elect reinforces his commitment to restoring traditional American values within influential institutions.

Whether this initiative marks the beginning of a true Hollywood renaissance or serves primarily as a symbolic nod to Trump’s base remains to be seen. For now, the industry awaits its next chapter, with the world’s attention focused on the partnership between Trump and his newly appointed envoys.

As Hollywood grapples with its challenges, Stallone, Gibson, and Voight are poised to play leading roles in shaping its future. The question is whether their star power can translate into lasting reform.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood
By January 21, 2025
David Lynch America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet Eraserhead Twin Peaks Dune Blue Velvet Lost Highway , Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire

David Lynch: America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...