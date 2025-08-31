Connect with us

Disney & Pixar Announce Cars: Lightning Racers for 2027 — Lightning McQueen and Mater Return

Animation

Screen Plunge
Start your engines — Lightning McQueen is hitting the track once more. Disney and Pixar have announced a brand-new series, Cars: Lightning Racers, set to premiere on Disney Jr. in 2027, with streaming availability to follow on Disney+. Produced by Disney Television Animation in association with Pixar, the series promises to capture the same high-octane charm that has defined the Cars franchise for nearly two decades.

Beloved voice actors Owen Wilson (Lightning McQueen) and Larry the Cable Guy (Mater) are officially returning, ensuring fans both young and old will feel right at home in Radiator Springs.



What to Expect From  Cars: Lightning Racers

The series brings Lightning back to the racetrack, this time facing new challenges and teaming up with both old friends and new allies. Alongside Mater, Lightning will race with fresh characters like Pipes, a thrill-seeking drag racer voiced by Elemental star Leah Lewis, and Miles, a mud-loving monster truck voiced by Yuri Lowenthal (best known as the voice of Spider-Man).

Adding even more star power, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) joins the cast as the brand-new Ms. Blinker. Returning fan favorites include Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks, and John Ratzenberger as Mack.

With drag racing, monster truck mayhem, and plenty of Radiator Springs heart, Lightning Racers looks poised to excite a new generation of Cars fans.

A Franchise With Serious Mileage

The Cars series remains one of Pixar’s most enduring properties. Since the original Cars debuted in 2006, it has spawned two sequels (Cars 2 in 2011 and Cars 3 in 2017), the Disney+ series Cars on the Road (2022), and even a billion-dollar merchandising empire.

While Cars 3 marked Lightning’s transition into a mentor role, and Cars on the Road embraced a more episodic comedic format, Lightning Racers seems ready to blend high-speed competition with the franchise’s signature themes of friendship, mentorship, and community.

 

Why 2027 Matters

By debuting on Disney Jr., Cars: Lightning Racers targets its youngest fan base directly, while still appealing to nostalgic parents who grew up with the original films. Its eventual move to Disney+ ensures global accessibility and long-term streaming success.

Executive produced by Travis Braun and Frank Montagna, with Dana Starfield as story editor and Nathan Chew as supervising director, the creative team is steering the franchise into fresh but familiar territory.

With Lightning McQueen, Mater, and new friends ready to hit the track, Cars: Lightning Racers is shaping up to be one of Pixar’s most ambitious small-screen projects yet. Whether you’re a die-hard Cars fan or a parent introducing your kids to Radiator Springs for the first time, 2027’s premiere will be one worth watching.

