Jeremy Clarkson Says He’s “Genuinely Frightened” to Speak Out After Charlie Kirk’s Fatal Shooting

Jeremy Clarkson, best known for Top Gear and Clarkson’s Farm, has admitted he feels “genuinely frightened” to share his views publicly following the fatal shooting of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Clarkson, who writes weekly columns for The Sun and The Sunday Times, took to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after Charlie Kirk’s death was confirmed. “For the first time in my life, I’m genuinely frightened about being a newspaper columnist,” he wrote.

When a user suggested Jeremy Clarkson stick to writing about cars, the TV host replied: “But what if someone disagrees with my view that, say, the new M5 is a bit dull. Everyone is so angry all the time these days.”







A History of Controversial Commentary

Jeremy Clarkson’s fear struck some observers as ironic given his reputation for provocative and often controversial remarks. He has faced backlash over the years for using violent imagery and harsh humor in his writing and television appearances.

In 2022, Jeremy Clarkson issued a public apology after penning a Sun column in which he imagined Meghan Markle being paraded naked through British towns while crowds threw excrement at her—a passage inspired by Game of Thrones. The piece drew widespread condemnation and was later removed.

Earlier, in 2011, he apologized after telling BBC’s The One Show that striking public sector workers should be “shot” and “executed in front of their families.” While often framed as jokes, such comments have long fueled debate about the line between satire and incitement.

Piers Morgan and Others React

Following Kirk’s killing, British broadcaster Piers Morgan also weighed in, calling the incident “an appalling assault on free speech and democracy.” Morgan, who clashed publicly with Clarkson in the past, defended Kirk’s willingness to engage in open debate.

“Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heartbreaking,” Morgan said on X. He later condemned those celebrating the activist’s death online, writing: “Seeing so many clips/posts of supposedly ‘kind tolerant’ liberals gleefully celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. They’re so utterly disgusting.”

The Political Fallout

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was a prominent right-wing figure praised by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who called him “loved and admired by all.” His sudden death has sparked outrage across political divides and renewed discussion about the dangers facing public figures in polarized times.

For Jeremy Clarkson, the event highlights the volatile climate surrounding free expression. While his career has often thrived on stirring controversy, the broadcaster now admits the risks feel more real than ever.

As investigations continue into Charlie Kirk’s death, Clarkson’s comments underscore a broader anxiety shared by many columnists, journalists, and public figures: when political tensions run high, even the most seemingly trivial opinions can ignite anger—and, in extreme cases, violence.