Halsey Talks Sydney Sweeney, Americana, and Her New Amazon Series Bloodlust

Halsey is continuing her transformation from chart-topping musician to multifaceted storyteller, starring opposite Sydney Sweeney in the modern western Americana and stepping behind the camera for her new Amazon dark comedy series Bloodlust.

While fans know Halsey for hits like “Without Me” and “Graveyard,” her latest work shows she’s equally at home on a film set. Americana, directed by Tony Tost, follows intertwining lives battling over a priceless Native American ghost shirt. The film, shot during the COVID pandemic in 2022, premiered at SXSW in 2023 and is set to gallop into theatres on August 15, 2025.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere, Halsey revealed that the role was years in the making. “I’d been really cautious about what I was going to do for my first project in this world,” she said. “Tony reached out and I connected instantly with the script and my character, Mandy.”







The journey to the big screen was uniquely personal for Halsey. Between reading the script and the first day of shooting, she went through a pregnancy, gave birth to her son, and even had him on set — a life experience that mirrored her character’s arc.

On-Screen Reunion With Sydney Sweeney

Americana reunites Halsey with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who previously appeared in her 2019 “Graveyard” music video. Their friendship deepened during the pandemic, and the film became another shared chapter. “It was great having someone to ask all the beginner questions to,” Halsey laughed. “Like, ‘Who do I look at? What’s the actor lingo?’ Sydney Sweeney was that person for me.”

The cast also features Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon, bringing depth to the film’s gritty, small-town atmosphere.

From Acting to Showrunning

After Americana, Halsey is pivoting again — this time as a creator, writer, and executive producer. Her upcoming Amazon Prime series Bloodlust is a dark comedy directed by Ti West (MaXXXine), with Halsey staying firmly behind the camera. “It’s really cool to be part of a project I don’t face,” she said. “Just the puppet master — and I don’t have to do my makeup.”

Halsey first drafted the Bloodlust pilot years ago, but Amazon’s greenlight has set the wheels in motion for production. While plot details are under wraps, she promises a fresh take that blends her signature edge with biting humor.

A Career in Evolution

With Americana bringing her first major film performance to wide audiences and Bloodlust marking her entry into TV creation, Halsey is shaping a creative path that goes far beyond music. Whether in front of the camera or calling the shots behind it, she’s proving her storytelling instincts are as powerful as her voice.