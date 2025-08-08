South Park Fires Back at DHS and Trump Admin Over Shocking ICE Recruitment Post

In a wild and unexpected culture clash, South Park has found itself at the center of a recruitment campaign by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the show’s response is exactly what you’d expect: brutal, hilarious, and unfiltered. Earlier this week, the DHS posted a screengrab from South Park on X (formerly Twitter) to promote its ICE recruitment program. The image, taken from a past episode that mocked ICE agents as robotic, brainless enforcers, was shared without context—alongside a link encouraging users to apply to the agency. The tone-deaf move quickly sparked backlash online, not just from critics of ICE, but from the creators of South Park themselves.

Responding in classic fashion, the South Park account clapped back with a now-viral post: “Wait, so we ARE relevant?” followed by the hashtag #eatabagofdicks—a direct jab at the White House, which recently slammed the show as “fourth-rate” and “no longer relevant.”







The spat ignited after a spokesperson for the Trump administration, Taylor Rogers, dismissed South Park following its season premiere, which took aim at Donald Trump’s anatomy and ego. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread,” Rogers claimed.

But South Park’s sharp retort—and the viral engagement that followed—tells a different story. With millions of fans still tuning in, the show’s biting political satire remains a cultural force, even ten seasons past its supposed prime.

Meanwhile, the DHS doubled down on its recruitment effort, telling The Hill that South Park “helped draw attention” to ICE’s mission. They touted benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan forgiveness—while insisting that the goal is to “remove violent criminals from our country.”

Critics, however, argue that using South Park—a show notorious for mocking government overreach—as a marketing tool is tone-deaf at best and deeply ironic at worst.

And irony seems to be the central theme here. While the Trump administration dismisses the show as outdated, it simultaneously benefits from the viral reach and cultural influence South Park still commands.

The ICE-themed episode, which aired last night, is expected to further escalate the feud. Though no stranger to controversy, South Park’s ability to provoke government officials while staying true to its anti-authoritarian roots proves it hasn’t lost its edge.

In the ever-blurring lines between politics, pop culture, and propaganda, South Park just reminded everyone that they’re still willing—and able—to punch up, with sharp wit and zero apologies.