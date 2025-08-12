Alien Prequel Alien: Earth Drops Aug. 12—And You Can Stream It for Free

Connect with us

The wait is over—Alien: Earth, the gripping new chapter in the Alien franchise, premieres Tuesday, Aug. 12, on FX and Hulu. Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), this eight-episode sci-fi thriller is being hailed as “intriguingly ambitious” and “thrilling” by critics after its San Diego Comic-Con debut.

Set as a prequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien, the series follows Wendy (Sydney Chandler), the first human-alien hybrid, on a mission to investigate the crash of a mysterious spaceship on Earth. Alongside Chandler, the cast features Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav. What they uncover promises to redefine horror in the Alien universe.



When and Where to Watch

The first episode drops Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu immediately afterward. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays through Sept. 23. Disney+ subscribers in certain regions will also get access to the series.

Streaming Without Cable

If you’ve cut the cord, you still have multiple ways to watch Alien: Earth:

Hulu (30-Day Free Trial) – New subscribers can stream Alien: Earth and binge the entire Alien and Predator franchises at no cost for 30 days. Plans start at $9.99/month after the trial.

Disney Duo Bundle – Get Hulu and Disney+ (both with ads) for $10.99/month—a 40% savings.

DirecTV Stream (5-Day Free Trial) – Includes FX plus 125+ live channels.

Fubo (7-Day Free Trial) – Offers FX and 235+ channels, plus unlimited DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV (3-Day Free Trial) – Bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sling TV – FX available in the Blue plan, with a limited-time half-off offer for new users.

International viewers can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to access Hulu or other U.S.-based streaming services.

 

A post shared by Alien: Earth (@alienearthfx)

Where Alien: Earth Fits in the Timeline

Hardcore fans will want to know exactly where this story lands in the Alien/Predator universe. Chronologically, the events of Alien: Earth take place after Alien: Covenant (2017) and before the original Alien (1979). Here’s the current recommended viewing order:

  1. Prey (2022)

  2. Predator: Killer of Killers (2025)

  3. Predator (1987)

  4. Predator 2 (1990)

  5. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

  6. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

  7. Predators (2010)

  8. The Predator (2018)

  9. Prometheus (2012)

  10. Alien: Covenant (2017)

  11. Alien: Earth (2025)

  12. Alien (1979)

  13. Alien: Romulus (2024)

  14. Aliens (1986)

  15. Alien 3 (1992)

  16. Alien: Resurrection (1997)

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming

With high-stakes storytelling, eerie practical effects, and deep connections to the Alien mythos, the prequel Alien: Earth is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about TV events. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the franchise, this is the perfect jumping-on point—especially when you can watch the premiere for free.


