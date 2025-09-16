Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1: The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash

Fresh off the roaring success of F1: The Movie, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that talks of a sequel are already underway. Speaking to Variety at the Emmys, Cook described the blockbuster as a milestone for Apple Original Films.

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said. “It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it, and we can’t wait to bring more of this story to the surface.”

The Movie That Revved Up the Box Office

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers franchise), F1 became a cinematic juggernaut. The film grossed $623.4 million worldwide against its $300 million budget and scored an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever.

The story follows Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver, who is coaxed back into the racing world to mentor a young prodigy, Joshua “Noah” Pearce (played by Damson Idris). The film blends high-octane racing sequences with emotional storytelling, drawing comparisons to sports dramas like Rush and Ford v Ferrari.

A Possible Sequel Plot

While nothing has been confirmed, Joseph Kosinski has hinted at where the story could go next. In an interview with Collider, the director floated the idea of Sonny Hayes crossing paths with his old NASCAR rival, Cole Trickle, in a crossover-style continuation.

The suggestion sparked fan buzz, with many speculating on a motorsport cinematic universe that could blend Formula One and NASCAR storylines.

Apple’s Growing Hollywood Footprint

The success of F1: The Movie highlights Apple’s growing ambitions in Hollywood. Following hits like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, Apple Original Films is now firmly in the blockbuster business. With Tim Cook openly discussing sequels, Apple appears eager to establish franchises that can compete with legacy studios.

For Formula One itself, the movie also served as a major cultural moment, boosting interest in the sport globally and introducing its drama to audiences beyond dedicated fans.

While Cook’s comments stop short of an official greenlight, industry insiders believe Apple will push forward with a sequel given the film’s profitability and cultural resonance. Whether Kosinski returns to direct and whether Pitt reprises his role remain the key questions.

For now, fans can rewatch the original on Apple TV+, where it continues to climb streaming charts after dominating theaters earlier this summer.