Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1: The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash

Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1 The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash

Apple TV+

Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1: The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash

Screen Plunge
Published on

Fresh off the roaring success of F1: The Movie, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that talks of a sequel are already underway. Speaking to Variety at the Emmys, Cook described the blockbuster as a milestone for Apple Original Films.

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said. “It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it, and we can’t wait to bring more of this story to the surface.”

Brad Pitt with Javier Bardem in F1 : The Movie

Brad Pitt with Javier Bardem in F1: The Movie

The Movie That Revved Up the Box Office

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers franchise), F1 became a cinematic juggernaut. The film grossed $623.4 million worldwide against its $300 million budget and scored an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever.

The story follows Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver, who is coaxed back into the racing world to mentor a young prodigy, Joshua “Noah” Pearce (played by Damson Idris). The film blends high-octane racing sequences with emotional storytelling, drawing comparisons to sports dramas like Rush and Ford v Ferrari.

A Possible Sequel Plot

While nothing has been confirmed, Joseph Kosinski has hinted at where the story could go next. In an interview with Collider, the director floated the idea of Sonny Hayes crossing paths with his old NASCAR rival, Cole Trickle, in a crossover-style continuation.

The suggestion sparked fan buzz, with many speculating on a motorsport cinematic universe that could blend Formula One and NASCAR storylines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Apple’s Growing Hollywood Footprint

The success of F1: The Movie highlights Apple’s growing ambitions in Hollywood. Following hits like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, Apple Original Films is now firmly in the blockbuster business. With Tim Cook openly discussing sequels, Apple appears eager to establish franchises that can compete with legacy studios.

For Formula One itself, the movie also served as a major cultural moment, boosting interest in the sport globally and introducing its drama to audiences beyond dedicated fans.

While Cook’s comments stop short of an official greenlight, industry insiders believe Apple will push forward with a sequel given the film’s profitability and cultural resonance. Whether Kosinski returns to direct and whether Pitt reprises his role remain the key questions.

For now, fans can rewatch the original on Apple TV+, where it continues to climb streaming charts after dominating theaters earlier this summer.

  • Brad Pitt with Javier Bardem in F1 : The Movie
  • Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1 The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash
  • Brad Pitt with Javier Bardem in F1 : The Movie
  • Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1 The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Apple TV+

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit
By September 16, 2025
Judge Tosses Terror-Related Murder Charges Against Luigi Mangione, But Federal Death Penalty Case Looms UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Judge Tosses Terror-Related Murder Charges Against Luigi Mangione, But Federal Death Penalty Case Looms
By September 16, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026
By September 16, 2025
Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1 The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash

Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1: The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash
By September 16, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026
By September 16, 2025
James Cameron Confirms He’s Writing a New Terminator Movie — But Faces a Sci-Fi Problem

James Cameron Confirms He’s Writing a New Terminator Movie — But Faces a Sci-Fi Problem
By September 16, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Launches as China’s Ultra-Luxury EV Challenger

Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Launches as China’s Ultra-Luxury EV Challenger
By September 15, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care
By September 15, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...