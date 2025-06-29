Brad Pitt’s Real F1 Drive in McLaren Leaves Him “On a High” — But He’s Not Done Yet

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt has conquered countless movie roles, but his real-life taste of Formula 1 racing left him craving even more speed. The F1: The Movie lead recently got behind the wheel of Lando Norris’ 2023 McLaren MCL60 at Circuit of the Americas — and while the experience was thrilling, Pitt admitted he fell just short of his personal goal: breaking 200 miles per hour.

As part of McLaren’s Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program, Brad Pitt, 61, was granted the rare opportunity to pilot a genuine F1 machine rather than the modified F2 cars used for the film. Despite hitting an impressive 197 mph, Brad Pitt was candid about his disappointment on the Beyond the Grid podcast: “I really wanted to hit 200. It hurts me a little bit—three miles per hour short on the straight.”

Brad Pitt plays seasoned racer Sonny Hayes in F1: The Movie, which hit theaters globally this week. While the blockbuster features all 10 F1 teams from the 2024 season and cameos from icons like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the film’s stars didn’t get to touch real F1 cars—until now.







“The Downforce Feels Like a Fulcrum Underneath You”

Reflecting on the drive in a McLaren, Brad Pitt described the intense presence and concentration required to handle an F1 car: “You’re not white-knuckling. You’re just in this sublime groove. It’s extraordinary. The downforce? I fail every time trying to describe it. It’s not a roller coaster—it’s something else.”

The actor likened the experience to aerobatics, describing it as “an absolute high” and gushing over the support from Zak Brown and the McLaren crew, as well as his time spent with Lando Norris at the track.

More Than Just a Hollywood Gimmick

Brad Pitt’s run wasn’t just for show. He seriously pushed the car and noted the stark contrast between the F2-modified cars used for filming and the raw power of a full-blown F1 car. “The step up? It’s massive. More brakes, more speed, more cornering power—just more of everything.”

The Fight Club star made it clear: this isn’t the end of his F1 driving ambitions. “I want to go back again, and I want to beat the time. I want to beat the time!”

With F1: The Movie drawing rave reviews and delivering immersive, behind-the-scenes storytelling from the world of elite motorsport, Pitt’s passion now transcends acting—it’s personal.

Whether on screen or on the track, Brad Pitt’s McLaren spin is proving he’s not just playing a racer—he’s becoming one.