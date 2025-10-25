Austin Butler in Talks to Join Michael B. Jordan in High-Voltage Miami Vice Reboot

Universal Pictures is revving up its engines on a bold new take of Miami Vice, and things are getting hotter than a South Beach sunset. Austin Butler, fresh off his string of prestige performances, is reportedly in early talks to join the already-cast Michael B. Jordan in the big-screen Miami Vice reboot directed by Joseph Kosinski. The project marks Butler’s potential leap into iconic territory as he eyes the role of detective James “Sonny” Crockett, opposite Jordan’s Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs.

The original 1980s TV series, fueled by neon, synths, and swagger, turned Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas into global stars. Now Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan look poised to bring that same energy into a new era.

Hollywood’s New Power Pairing

Austin Butler’s trajectory through Hollywood has been a speedy rocket ride. After his award-winning portrayal of Elvis Presley, he slid seamlessly into darker, meatier roles in Dune: Part Two and Darren Aronofsky’s gritty thriller Caught Stealing. His willingness to shapeshift makes him an intriguing match for the slick and daring Crockett.

Michael B. Jordan, meanwhile, remains one of Hollywood’s most trusted marquee names. From Creed to Black Panther to his directorial success, he has carved out a place for himself as an actor-director with bite. Seeing him transform into the cool, sharp-witted Tubbs feels like a match fans may not have expected, yet immediately crave.

Joseph Kosinski Returns to Familiar Territory: Blockbuster Excellence

Joseph Kosinski has already proven he can reinvigorate legacy franchises. Top Gun: Maverick soared to critical acclaim and massive box-office returns, and his upcoming racing drama F1: The Movie is expected to follow suit. Bringing Miami Vice to IMAX screens signals Universal’s confidence that this reboot will be both cinematic spectacle and cultural moment.

The new adaptation will draw inspiration from the 1984 pilot and first season of the TV series, digging deep into the “glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami.” Production is set to begin in 2026, with a release date of August 6, 2027.

This isn’t the franchise’s first attempt at a movie makeover. Michael Mann’s 2006 film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx delivered raw action and moody visuals but struggled to win over critics. With a powerhouse cast and a proven director, Universal is betting big that this is the edition that sticks.

Audiences can expect more danger, more heat, and definitely more tailored suits. The only question left: Will Butler close the deal?