Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Sets August Premiere on Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ with a new historical epic. Chief of War, a sweeping drama based on true events from late 18th-century Hawaii, is set to premiere globally on Friday, August 1, 2025. The nine-episode series will debut with two episodes, followed by weekly instalments through September 19. Earlier, Jason Momoa was featured in one of Apple TV+’s first wave of flagship shows called See.

A Story of Resistance and Unity

Chief of War follows Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian warrior played by Jason Momoa, who seeks to unify the Hawaiian islands in the years leading up to Western colonization. The series explores the struggle to preserve identity, land, and tradition as external threats loom. With its roots in real history, Chief of War aims to bring an epic and largely untold chapter of the Pacific to global audiences.

The official logline describes the series as chronicling Kaʻiana’s journey through warfare, diplomacy, and personal sacrifice. The show promises a powerful blend of action and cultural reverence, set against the lush backdrop of pre-colonial Hawaii.

An Authentic Vision from Hawaiian Creators

Jason Momoa, who is of Native Hawaiian ancestry, co-created the series with longtime collaborator Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. Both serve as executive producers, with Jason Momoa also stepping behind the camera to direct the season finale. This marks Momoa’s first time writing for television, although he previously co-wrote and directed the 2014 indie film Road to Paloma.

Their collaboration also extends to The Last Manhunt and Braven, both of which highlight Native storytelling. With Chief of War, the duo brings that passion to the small screen in a more expansive and historically resonant format.

Doug Jung (Star Trek Beyond) serves as showrunner and executive producer, guiding the project’s narrative arc. Other executive producers include industry heavyweights like Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Francis Lawrence, and Tim Van Patten. Justin Chon (Pachinko, Blue Bayou) directed the first two episodes and also joined the producing team.

A Robust Cast Reflecting Pacific Islander Heritage

In addition to Momoa, Chief of War features a cast rich in cultural depth. Notable names include: Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

Together, the ensemble adds authenticity to a series deeply rooted in Indigenous history, aiming to elevate underrepresented voices on a global platform.

Apple TV+ Expands Its Prestige Slate

Chief of War is the second major collaboration between Jason Momoa and Apple TV+, following the post-apocalyptic drama See, which ran for three seasons. With this new project, Apple continues to invest in high-quality, diverse storytelling that spans genres and cultures.

As anticipation builds, Chief of War looks set to become a landmark series for Apple’s streaming portfolio—and a milestone in Indigenous representation on screen.