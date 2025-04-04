Jason Momoa Confirms Return as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Messiah

Connect with us

Jason Momoa has officially confirmed his highly anticipated return to the Dune franchise. The actor, best known for portraying the charismatic swordmaster Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021), revealed during a recent appearance on the TODAY show that he will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, Dune: Messiah.

Resurrection of Duncan, Idaho 

Jason Momoa’s character famously died in the first film, sacrificing himself in a heroic stand to protect Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica. His absence was noticeable in Dune: Part Two, released in 2024. However, those familiar with Frank Herbert’s original six-part Dune book series, which spans from 1965 to 1985, may have anticipated his return. In the novels, Duncan Idaho is resurrected multiple times as a clone, or “ghola,” through advanced Tleilaxu technology.

In his interview, Jason Momoa playfully teased the return, saying, “Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?” He then confirmed, “Yeah, there’s going to be… I’m going to be coming back. I’m making a comeback. You heard it first, right here with you, baby.” He laughed and added, “You got me in trouble!”

While Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have yet to make an official announcement, Jason Momoa’s confirmation comes as no surprise to long-time fans of the Dune universe. Duncan Idaho’s resurrection is not only a pivotal part of Frank Herbert’s Dune: Messiah—the second novel in the saga—but his evolving identity as a ghola plays a major role throughout the entire book series.

Denis Villeneuve Teases ‘Dune: Messiah’ as the Third Chapter in His Epic Trilogy

Director Denis Villeneuve, who helmed both Dune and Dune: Part Two, has previously shared insight into his vision for the third film. In an interview with Deadline, Villeneuve said, “They have to return. They are with the main cast when it happens. And more worms. What can I say?” He went on to describe Dune: Messiah as “something completely different,” noting that the film will take place around 12 years after the events of Part Two. “Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances.”

The returning cast is expected to include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a brief appearance in Dune: Part Two. With Momoa’s return now confirmed, fans can look forward to a deeper exploration of Duncan Idaho’s complex arc and the philosophical themes that define Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Messiah is currently in development and is slated for release in 2026.


