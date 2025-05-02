Austin Butler Runs Wild in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing

Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, Caught Stealing, is a chaotic and stylish crime thriller that channels the raw energy of late-1990s New York. Based on Charlie Huston’s novel and set in 1998, the film stars Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, a washed-up former baseball prospect who finds himself at the centre of a violent underworld manhunt.

After agreeing to watch a neighbour’s cat, Austin Butler’s Hank is mistaken for someone else and suddenly becomes the target of multiple gangs, all hunting for $4 million in missing mob money. From that moment, the story spirals into madness, drawing inspiration from New York’s eclectic characters and unpredictable nightlife.

Filming in the Real East Village—Urine and All

Darren Aronofsky wanted authenticity, and he got it. While shooting on location in Manhattan’s East Village, a production assistant was urinated on by a naked woman hanging from a fire escape. Austin Butler called the overnight shoots “madness.” But Aronofsky wouldn’t have it any other way. The East Village, he says, “is filled with oddballs,” and remains a place of nostalgia for him since his teen years. “Everyone thinks the East Village belongs to them,” he adds, “and I believe it belongs to me.”

An Ensemble of Outsiders and Criminals

The film is packed with eccentric and dangerous characters, from punk rockers to Orthodox Jewish mobsters. Hank’s (Austin Butler) journey is shaped by his relationships, especially with Yvonne, an EMT played by Zoë Kravitz. Regina King plays Elise Roman, an organised crime investigator who gives Hank a harsh reality check. Darren Aronofsky praises Regina King for bringing “gravitas” at a pivotal moment in the story. Meanwhile, Matt Smith appears as Hank’s mohawked neighbour Russ, whose simple cat-sitting request sets off the plot.

A Wild Roster of Villains

Caught Stealing features a rogue’s gallery of criminals, including Bad Bunny as a hotheaded enforcer, and a hilarious yet menacing duo of Orthodox Jewish mobsters played by Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio. “They’re badass motherfuckers,” Darren Aronofsky says. Despite their menace, they introduce Hank to matzo ball soup—courtesy of Carol Kane, in a memorable cameo.

Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio’s on-set chemistry particularly entertained Austin Butler. “They had me in stitches,” he says, recalling how he would record their behind-the-scenes banter.

Making a “Fun” Movie That Isn’t Always Fun

Though the tone is darkly comedic, the experience for Hank is harrowing. Austin Butler initially resisted calling it fun. “The stuff I’m going through is not a lot of fun,” he says. But Darren Aronofsky aimed to craft a genre film with humour and energy—something he craved after The Whale.

Their collaboration came naturally. Austin Butler had long admired Darren Aronofsky, and the setting, character depth, and twisted plot made Caught Stealing an easy yes.

Caught Stealing is set for an August 29 release, promising a wild, unpredictable ride through New York’s grimiest corners. With its mix of action, dark humour, and an all-star cast, the film might be this year’s most chaotic—and compelling—crime caper.