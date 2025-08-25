Connect with us

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Walk Arm-in-Arm in Rome, Spark Dating Rumors

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Walk Arm-in-Arm in Rome, Spark Dating Rumors Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Walk Arm-in-Arm in Rome, Spark Dating Rumors

A surprise celebrity pairing has left fans buzzing. Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted strolling arm-in-arm through the romantic streets of Rome, fueling fresh speculation about a possible romance.

The cozy outing was captured in a fan-shot video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, August 24. In the clip, Zoe Kravitz, 36, looked effortlessly chic in dark sunglasses and a baseball cap as she held onto the arm of Harry Styles, 31, who also kept a low profile in sunglasses. The two appeared relaxed and comfortable, quietly taking in the sights of the Eternal City.



Why the Pairing Has Fans Talking

The sighting shocked fans for more than just its unexpectedness. Zoe Kravitz has been a longtime friend of Taylor Swift, who famously shared an on-and-off romance with Harry Styles in 2012. While both have moved on, the overlap hasn’t gone unnoticed by Swifties, who quickly revived theories about lingering tensions.

Adding another twist, Zoë Kravitz was photographed just last week with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler at Paris’ Dragon Bar. The pair were seen speaking closely and sharing a friendly embrace, sparking their own wave of dating rumors.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, was recently linked to a mystery woman at Glastonbury Festival in June, where he was photographed kissing in the crowd. Days later, he was seen cozying up to producer Ella Kenny in the VIP section, though neither confirmed a relationship.

Zoe Kravitz and Styles’ Recent Relationship History

Zoë Kravitz has been single since ending her engagement to actor Channing Tatum in late 2024. The couple began dating after meeting on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice, but their romance ultimately fizzled out.

Harry Styles, on the other hand, split from actress Taylor Russell in May 2024. Since then, he’s been linked casually but has avoided confirming any new relationship publicly.

The Taylor Swift Factor

Zoë Kravitz has been outspoken about her admiration for Taylor Swift, praising her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl during a recent interview. “It’s fantastic — no skips,” Zoe Kravitz said, adding fuel to the idea that the women remain close. Whether Swift has any thoughts on her friend being seen arm-in-arm with her ex is a question fans are already speculating about online.

Neither Zoe Kravitz nor Harry Styles’ representatives have commented on the Rome sighting. Still, the video alone has reignited Harry Styles dating rumors and placed Zoe Kravitz firmly back in the celebrity romance spotlight.


