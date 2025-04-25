Olivia Colman & Benedict Cumberbatch Bring the Chaos in The Roses

The first trailer for The Roses, a remake of the 1989 black comedy The War of the Roses, has officially dropped — and it’s delightfully unhinged. Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch lead the film as Ivy and Theo, a seemingly perfect couple whose marriage spirals into chaos when career pressures shift the balance of their relationship. Based on Warren Adler’s novel, the film explores how passion can morph into pettiness — and eventually, all-out war.

From Picture-Perfect to Petty Warfare

The trailer and newly released stills show the couple in blissful moments — embracing on a beach and cosy on a plane. But things take a turn when Theo’s career collapses while Ivy’s soars. The result? A slow, simmering resentment that explodes into ruthless one-upmanship and bitter conflict.

Olivia Colman describes the film as “the journey of two people who adore each other and slowly, bit by bit, try to tear each other apart.” Olivia Colman adds that the film explores “how we struggle to show love toward the people we love the most,” noting the story’s emotional relatability.

A Star-Studded Supporting Cast

Backing the electric leads is a hilarious and diverse supporting cast. Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and GLOW’s Sunita Mani appear as quirky café workers. Joining them are Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, SNL alum Kate McKinnon, Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats), Allison Janney, Zoë Chao, and Belinda Bromilow.

This ensemble adds depth and comic energy to the film’s already chaotic centre.

Release Date & Anticipation

The Roses will debut in U.S. theatres on August 29, followed by its UK release on September 1. Directed by Jay Roach and produced by Searchlight Pictures, the film is poised to be a standout comedy this fall, blending emotional depth with dark hilarity.

A Cautionary (and Comedic) Tale of Love Lost

As both Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch highlight, The Roses isn’t just about laughs — it’s a bright, sometimes scathing look at how love can turn sour when ambition, pride, and ego get in the way. Expect explosive arguments, unforgettable one-liners, and a profoundly human story under the layers of absurdity.

Whether you’re here for the emotional drama or want to see two A-listers go whole-hog in a domestic battlefield, The Roses is shaping up to be one of 2025’s must-watch films. Watch the The Roses Trailer –