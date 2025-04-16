Connect with us

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller 'Enemies' Directed by Henry Dunham

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24 has officially tapped filmmaker Henry Dunham to write and direct its upcoming World War II thriller, “Enemies,” starring Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White. The film, which is now in pre-production, marks Dunham’s return to the director’s chair following his 2018 debut, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek. This will be his sophomore feature — and it promises to be a bold, high-stakes follow-up.

Set near the end of World War II, Enemies follows the intense story of an American POW who escapes from a Nazi concentration camp, racing toward the southern Allied border in a desperate bid for freedom. Hot on his heels is a relentless Nazi soldier, making for a taut “spy vs. spy” thriller that blends historical tension with psychological warfare.

With a $25 million budget, the film is slated for a 30-day shoot in Chicago starting in June 2025. The schedule will see production ramp up shortly after Jeremy Allen White wraps filming Season 4 of his hit FX series The Bear. Notably, many crew members from The Bear are expected to transition directly into this A24 project — a rare behind-the-scenes crossover that speaks to the growing synergy between prestige television and indie cinema.

From The Bear to The Boss : Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the Biopic

Coming off high-profile roles in Elvis and Dune: Part Two, Austin Butler brings star power and physical intensity to the role of the escaping POW. Jeremy Allen White, who recently garnered critical acclaim for The Iron Claw, steps into the role of his mysterious and possibly sympathetic pursuer. The duo’s chemistry is expected to fuel the film’s emotional and moral complexities.

The choice of Henry Dunham as both writer and director adds an intriguing dimension to the project. Known for crafting slow-burning, dialogue-driven suspense, Dunham’s previous work was praised for its gritty realism and narrative control. His long absence from the directing scene has only heightened anticipation for Enemies, as fans and critics alike are curious to see what he brings to a historical setting layered with action, survival, and ethical ambiguity.

Barry Jenkins to Direct Zendaya in A24’s Ronnie Spector Biopic ‘Be My Baby’

Details around the broader cast remain under wraps, and plot specifics are being kept tightly controlled by A24 — no surprise for a studio known for its secrecy and creative freedom. What is known, however, is that both Butler and White have packed promotional schedules for their upcoming films, Caught Stealing and Deliver Me From Nowhere, in late summer and early fall. That means cameras on Enemies likely won’t roll with the leads until the latter part of the year.

Still, the buzz has already begun. With its gripping premise, powerhouse cast, and the pedigree of A24 behind it, Enemies is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing projects on the 2025 film slate. Whether it lands as a cerebral war thriller or a psychological face-off, all eyes will be on this one, both on the battlefield and beyond.


