Alan Ritchson Breaks Silence on Batman Casting in James Gunn’s DCU

This wouldn’t be Alan Ritchson’s first time in the DC universe. He previously portrayed Arthur Curry/Aquaman in Smallville before later joining HBO Max’s Titans as Hank Hall/Hawk, a role he played until the character’s death in season 3. With his rising Hollywood profile thanks to Amazon’s Reacher, Ritchson remains a strong contender for another DC superhero — or even supervillain.

The speculation surrounding who will play the next Batman in James Gunn’s DC Universe has just received a major update. Actor Alan Ritchson, best known for his breakout role in Reacher and past DC appearances, has finally addressed whether he will don the cape and cowl in James Gunn’s upcoming film, The Brave and the Bold.

The Batman Casting Rumors

Since James Gunn announced that The Brave and the Bold would introduce a new, established Dark Knight alongside the Bat-Family — including Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian Wayne as Robin — fans have been buzzing with theories about who will take on the iconic role. With Robert Pattinson continuing his run in the Elseworlds franchise (The Batman: Part II), the DCU is set to launch a separate Batman timeline, leaving the door wide open for a fresh casting choice.







Naturally, Alan Ritchson’s name quickly rose to the top of fan wish lists. His towering physique, gritty performances, and proven action-star chops made him a strong candidate in the eyes of many DC diehards.

Alan Ritchson Responds to the Buzz

In a recent interview with Variety, Alan Ritchson clarified his status when directly asked about Gunn’s Batman plans: “Well, it’s not rumor that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself. And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.”

While this statement effectively rules out Alan Ritchson as Bruce Wayne, it confirms ongoing conversations with James Gunn and DC Studios about a different role.

Ritchson’s History with DC

What’s Next for The Brave and the Bold

The Brave and the Bold, directed by Andy Muschietti (The Flash), is still in development, with the screenplay yet to be finalized. This means official casting for Batman hasn’t begun. While Ritchson may not be the Dark Knight, his comments suggest DC Studios has bigger plans for him elsewhere in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

From Green Lanterns to fan-favorite antiheroes, the DC roster is filled with characters who would suit Alan Ritchson’s action-star intensity. Whether he ends up wielding power rings, swords, or something darker, his statement ensures fans will see him again in the superhero arena.

While disappointing for those hoping to see Alan Ritchson as Batman, the news sparks excitement about which character James Gunn may ultimately hand him.