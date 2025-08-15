DCU’s “Henchmen” Batman Spinoff Written by Weapons director Zach Cregger

The DC Universe is expanding — and this time, Gotham’s criminal underworld may take center stage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weapons director Zach Cregger has penned a script for a Batman-related film titled Henchmen, which could introduce fans to a gritty, street-level story unlike anything the DCU has attempted before.

Set in Gotham City, Zach Cregger’s Henchmen would follow a low-level criminal who accidentally manages to incapacitate Batman — instantly gaining notoriety among the city’s dangerous elite. While the Dark Knight ‘Batman’ might appear in the film, the real focus is expected to be on the criminal ecosystem of Gotham. Key characters reportedly include Harley Quinn and the Joker, marking a potential return for two of DC’s most iconic villains.







The Creative Team and DCU Context

The project has yet to be formally pitched to DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran, but its timing is notable. It arrives as part of DCU Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters”, which already includes Superman, The Brave and the Bold (a new Batman reboot), and the upcoming Clayface movie, set to start production this fall.

Zach Cregger hinted in the interview that he has “another finished script” set in the DC Universe, one that is “totally original” and “not a superhero movie.” This aligns perfectly with Henchmen’s unconventional approach — a Gotham crime story from the perspective of a bit player in the city’s larger power struggles.

Casting Possibilities

While no official casting announcements have been made, speculation is swirling. Margot Robbie could potentially reprise her role as Harley Quinn, though this would depend on the project’s greenlight status and the creative direction James Gunn and Peter Safran choose. The Joker remains uncast in the new DCU, opening the door for either a bold reinvention or a continuation of a past performance.

Why “Henchmen” Stands Out

If Henchmen moves forward, it would represent a smaller-scale, character-driven addition to the DCU — a contrast to large-scale superhero epics. Much like Joker (2019), it could provide an intimate, unsettling look into Gotham’s criminal psyche, while still tying into the overarching DCU narrative.

For fans, the real intrigue lies in how Batman’s presence will be handled. Will he be a looming, near-mythical figure, or will audiences see him through the eyes of those who fear him? The premise offers fertile ground for exploring Gotham’s infamous rogues gallery from a fresh perspective.

For now, Henchmen remains in the early stages. But if Gunn and Safran embrace the pitch, this could be the most surprising — and perhaps most daring — Batman-related project in years.