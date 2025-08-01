James Gunn Confirms New Superman Film — But It’s Not ‘Superman 2’

Just weeks after Superman soared past $500 million at the global box office, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has confirmed he’s already writing the next Superman project. But in a twist that’s left fans buzzing, James Gunn says the upcoming film isn’t a direct sequel to the 2025 reboot. The clarification came during an exchange with fans on Threads, where James Gunn, who co-leads DC Studios with Peter Safran, said he’s currently balancing promotion for Peacemaker Season 2 while deep into “sequel writing.” However, he was quick to stress, “This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It’s not Superman 2.”

This ambiguous framing has sparked intense speculation online. Is the new film more of a crossover? A bridge to DC’s broader “Gods and Monsters” slate? Or perhaps a Superman story told through a different lens? Whatever the case, it appears Gunn is intentionally veering away from traditional sequel territory.







In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn reinforced that stance, stating: “Is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily.” Despite this non-sequel status, David Corenswet, who took over the cape from Henry Cavill, is already under contract for future Superman films. His portrayal of Clark Kent in the July release won critical praise for restoring the character’s “optimism and sincerity”.

So far, Superman has grossed over $299 million in the U.S. and $223 million internationally, outperforming Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League at the domestic box office. The film also pulled in ₹47.95 crore net in India, further solidifying Superman’s global appeal.

Still, James Gunn’s decision to sidestep a conventional sequel suggests a larger narrative strategy at play. With the DC Universe undergoing a creative overhaul under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership, this “non-sequel” could serve as a connective tissue between titles or introduce a new threat that expands the world beyond Metropolis.

While there’s no official release window or plot details yet, fans can expect more clarity in the coming months as Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21, 2025, and promotional efforts shift toward DC’s next chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC (@dcofficial)

What’s certain is that James Gunn isn’t interested in playing it safe. By blurring the lines between sequel, spinoff, and shared-universe storytelling, he’s keeping both critics and audiences guessing—and that might just be DC’s smartest move yet.

As always, expect more updates on the DC Universe, James Gunn’s evolving Superman plans, and Peacemaker right here.