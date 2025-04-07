Disney+ ‘Devil in the Family’: True-Crime Documentary Exposing Dark Side of Family Vlogging

The three-part documentary Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke is not just another entry in the overcrowded true-crime genre — it’s a haunting, deeply disturbing exposé of how performative family life on the internet can mask unspeakable abuse. Ruby Franke, once a popular Mormon family vlogger on the now-defunct YouTube channel 8 Passengers, built a loyal audience by sharing curated glimpses of life with her husband, Kevin, and their six children in Springville, Utah. But in 2023, the picture-perfect image crumbled when Ruby was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, ultimately receiving a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The documentary opens with chilling doorbell-camera footage that ignited the investigation: a 12-year-old boy, emaciated and injured, appears on a neighbour’s porch, asking for help. That child, it’s later revealed, had escaped captivity from the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, a so-called counsellor and relationship coach who had become entwined with Ruby Franke’s family. The moment is harrowing, but it’s only the beginning.

From YouTube Stardom to Horror Story

The first episode traces the rise of 8 Passengers, a YouTube channel launched in 2015 that quickly gained traction for its seemingly wholesome portrayal of Mormon parenting. However, the documentary pulls back the curtain to reveal a heavily staged and calculated environment — complete with studio-style lighting and carefully orchestrated scenes that involve even the youngest children. Ruby Franke’s eldest daughter, Shari Franke, who now speaks out against her mother, raises critical questions about child consent and online exploitation.

In its second episode, the documentary dives into the cracks in the family’s facade, as viewers begin expressing concern over Ruby’s strict disciplinary methods — like denying children meals or removing “bedroom privileges.” Online speculation turned into horror as the truth unravelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ UK (@disneyplusuk)

A Darker Turn

Halfway through the series, Devil in the Family takes an even darker and more unexpected turn. After Ruby and Kevin became involved with Jodi Hildebrandt, the narrative escalated into a world of apocalyptic religious ideology, alleged demonic possessions, and disturbing online “parenting advice” videos. Hildebrandt’s presence, eerie and authoritarian, seems to accelerate Ruby’s descent into extreme behaviour.

What separates this series from other true-crime content is not just the access to thousands of hours of unedited footage but the level of participation from the family itself. Both Kevin and the two eldest children, Shari and Chad, provide deeply reflective and emotional interviews. Shari, in particular, refers to her mother only as “Ruby,” a subtle but telling detail in her attempt to separate the woman she knew from the monster that emerged.

True Crime with Purpose

Unlike more sensationalist documentaries, Devil in the Family maintains a tone that is serious and sensitive to its subjects. The identities of the youngest children are protected, and despite the lurid details, the series never loses sight of the core issue: child abuse carried out under the guise of morality and parenting.

The documentary leaves viewers with disturbing but essential questions: How did this happen so publicly? What role did the internet play in enabling it? And how do we ensure children aren’t exploited in the pursuit of content and profit?

One thing is certain: Devil in the Family is a must-watch, not just for true-crime fans, but for anyone reckoning with the ethical grey zones of online fame.