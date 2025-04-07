Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Disney+ ‘Devil in the Family’: True-Crime Documentary Exposing Dark Side of Family Vlogging

Disney+ ‘Devil in the Family’: True-Crime Documentary Exposing Dark Side of Family Vlogging Ruby Franke 8 Passengers Youtube family vlogger

Disney+

Disney+ ‘Devil in the Family’: True-Crime Documentary Exposing Dark Side of Family Vlogging

Screen Plunge
Published on

The three-part documentary Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke is not just another entry in the overcrowded true-crime genre — it’s a haunting, deeply disturbing exposé of how performative family life on the internet can mask unspeakable abuse. Ruby Franke, once a popular Mormon family vlogger on the now-defunct YouTube channel 8 Passengers, built a loyal audience by sharing curated glimpses of life with her husband, Kevin, and their six children in Springville, Utah. But in 2023, the picture-perfect image crumbled when Ruby was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, ultimately receiving a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The documentary opens with chilling doorbell-camera footage that ignited the investigation: a 12-year-old boy, emaciated and injured, appears on a neighbour’s porch, asking for help. That child, it’s later revealed, had escaped captivity from the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, a so-called counsellor and relationship coach who had become entwined with Ruby Franke’s family. The moment is harrowing, but it’s only the beginning.

From YouTube Stardom to Horror Story

The first episode traces the rise of 8 Passengers, a YouTube channel launched in 2015 that quickly gained traction for its seemingly wholesome portrayal of Mormon parenting. However, the documentary pulls back the curtain to reveal a heavily staged and calculated environment — complete with studio-style lighting and carefully orchestrated scenes that involve even the youngest children. Ruby Franke’s eldest daughter, Shari Franke, who now speaks out against her mother, raises critical questions about child consent and online exploitation.

In its second episode, the documentary dives into the cracks in the family’s facade, as viewers begin expressing concern over Ruby’s strict disciplinary methods — like denying children meals or removing “bedroom privileges.” Online speculation turned into horror as the truth unravelled.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ UK (@disneyplusuk)

A Darker Turn

Halfway through the series, Devil in the Family takes an even darker and more unexpected turn. After Ruby and Kevin became involved with Jodi Hildebrandt, the narrative escalated into a world of apocalyptic religious ideology, alleged demonic possessions, and disturbing online “parenting advice” videos. Hildebrandt’s presence, eerie and authoritarian, seems to accelerate Ruby’s descent into extreme behaviour.

What separates this series from other true-crime content is not just the access to thousands of hours of unedited footage but the level of participation from the family itself. Both Kevin and the two eldest children, Shari and Chad, provide deeply reflective and emotional interviews. Shari, in particular, refers to her mother only as “Ruby,” a subtle but telling detail in her attempt to separate the woman she knew from the monster that emerged.

True Crime with Purpose

Unlike more sensationalist documentaries, Devil in the Family maintains a tone that is serious and sensitive to its subjects. The identities of the youngest children are protected, and despite the lurid details, the series never loses sight of the core issue: child abuse carried out under the guise of morality and parenting.

The documentary leaves viewers with disturbing but essential questions: How did this happen so publicly? What role did the internet play in enabling it? And how do we ensure children aren’t exploited in the pursuit of content and profit?

One thing is certain: Devil in the Family is a must-watch, not just for true-crime fans, but for anyone reckoning with the ethical grey zones of online fame.


Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jay North, Beloved ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star, Dies at 73 After Battle with Cancer

Jay North, Beloved ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star, Dies at 73 After Battle with Cancer
By April 7, 2025
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims 60 Minutes

David & Victoria Beckham Party in Miami as Rebecca Loos Reignites Affair Claims
By April 7, 2025
Terrence Howard Claims Diddy Tried to Seduce Him, Slams Hollywood’s ‘Fluid Culture’ Sean Diddy Combs P Diddy PBD Podcast

Terrence Howard Claims Diddy Tried to Seduce Him, Slams Hollywood’s ‘Fluid Culture’
By April 6, 2025
Disney+ ‘Devil in the Family’: True-Crime Documentary Exposing Dark Side of Family Vlogging Ruby Franke 8 Passengers Youtube family vlogger

Disney+ ‘Devil in the Family’: True-Crime Documentary Exposing Dark Side of Family Vlogging
By April 7, 2025
Jay North, Beloved ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star, Dies at 73 After Battle with Cancer

Jay North, Beloved ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star, Dies at 73 After Battle with Cancer
By April 7, 2025
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Teaser Teases an Electrifying Return AMC Negan Maggie

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Teaser Teases an Electrifying Return
By April 7, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Trump Tariff Fallout: Stellantis Announces U.S. Layoffs Amid Plant Shutdowns in Canada and Mexico Donald Trump Unifor UAW United Auto Workers

Trump Tariff Fallout: Stellantis Announces U.S. Layoffs Amid Plant Shutdowns in Canada and Mexico
By April 6, 2025
KTM Financial Turmoil, BMW Eyes Acquisition as Bajaj Auto Infuses €50 million MotoGP CFMoto

KTM Financial Turmoil, BMW Eyes Acquisition as Bajaj Auto Infuses €50 million
By April 5, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson's ‘The Alto Knights’

Hollywood

Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson’s ‘The Alto Knights’
To Top
Loading...