Marco Bellocchio’s Portobello Debuts Trailer at Venice Film Festival: HBO Max’s First Italian Original

HBO Max is entering Italy with a bold statement. At this year’s Venice Film Festival, audiences were given an exclusive first look at the trailer for Portobello, a new series from acclaimed filmmaker Marco Bellocchio. The show, set to debut in 2026, is HBO Max’s first original Italian production under Warner Bros Discovery, signaling a deeper investment in European storytelling.

Portobello recounts one of Italy’s most infamous miscarriages of justice: the fall of beloved TV host Enzo Tortora. At the height of his fame in 1982, Tortora hosted Portobello, a primetime variety show that drew nearly 28 million viewers, making him the king of Italian television. Known for its warmth, quirky guests, and even a talking parrot, the program became a cultural comfort for a nation navigating turbulent times.







But Enzo Tortora’s glittering career came to a shocking halt in 1983 when he was unexpectedly accused of ties to the Nuova Camorra Organizzata, a powerful Neapolitan crime syndicate. The accusations stemmed from mob insider Giovanni Pandico, who, while turning informer, implicated Enzo Tortora during questioning. What began as what Tortora believed to be a simple mistake spiraled into a nightmare that dragged the host from stardom to scandal, making headlines as one of the gravest errors in Italian legal history.

Directed by Bellocchio, Portobello transforms this true story into a sweeping riches-to-rags tragedy. The series explores themes of justice, corruption, and the fragility of public image, making it both a period piece and a chillingly relevant reflection on how easily lives can be destroyed by false accusations.

The cast is led by Fabrizio Gifuni in the role of Enzo Tortora, alongside Lino Musella, Barbora Bobulova, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Davide Mancini, Federica Fracassi, Carlotta Gamba, Giada Fortini, Massimiliano Rossi, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Gianfranco Gallo as mafia boss Raffaele Cutolo, and Alessandro Preziosi.

Produced by Our Films (a Mediawan company) and Kavac Film, in collaboration with ARTE France, Rai Fiction, and The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle group company), the project is shepherded by producers Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, and Simone Gattoni. The screenplay was co-written by Bellocchio along with Stefano Bises, Giordana Mari, and Peppe Fiore, ensuring both authenticity and dramatic depth.

As HBO Max prepares for a 2026 release, Portobello positions itself not just as entertainment but as a cultural reckoning. For international audiences unfamiliar with Tortora’s story, the series provides a gripping entry into Italian history; for locals, it reopens wounds from a scandal that shook the nation’s faith in its justice system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

With Bellocchio at the helm and the prestige of the Venice Festival premiere, Portobello is already shaping up to be one of the most significant European series of the decade — one that combines historical truth, emotional power, and HBO’s global reach.