“Twinless” Trailer: Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney Dive Into Grief, Identity & Twisted Friendship

Roadside Attractions has just unveiled the first trailer for Twinless, the twisted dark comedy from acclaimed indie filmmaker James Sweeney, and it’s already generating major buzz. Starring Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney himself, the film explores the bond between two young men who meet at a twin bereavement support group—and then become something much stranger than just friends.

The film, which won the Audience Award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, is set for a theatrical release on September 5 across North America through Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. Based on the trailer, Twinless promises a genre-bending ride through themes of grief, identity, queerness, and obsession, wrapped in Sweeney’s signature offbeat humor.







A Friendship Forged in Grief—But Is It Real?

In Twinless, James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien play two lonely souls dealing with the unique pain of losing a twin. But when they meet, something clicks: they fill each other’s emotional voids almost too perfectly. What begins as mutual healing takes a dark turn, as the film explores how identity and emotional dependency can blur boundaries—and lead to unexpected consequences.

The Twinless trailer hints at hidden secrets and escalating tension, as their bond evolves from sweet to unsettling. Think Fight Club meets Me and You and Everyone We Know, with a queer twist and Sundance sensibility.

A New Chapter for Indie Darling James Sweeney

Best known for his breakout 2019 feature Straight Up, James Sweeney returns to the screen as a writer, director, producer, and lead actor in Twinless. His trademark style—quirky, philosophical, and emotionally raw—feels sharper and darker in this new outing. The film combines biting humor with sincere pathos, making it a standout entry in 2025’s indie film scene.

James Sweeney co-produced the film alongside industry veteran David Permut, with Republic Pictures developing the project. After Sundance, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions secured international rights, ensuring Twinless will have a global reach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinless (@twinlessfilm)

A-List Cast Adds Depth

Alongside O’Brien and Sweeney, the cast features a strong supporting ensemble: Lauren Graham, Aisling Franciosi, Chris Perfetti, Tasha Smith, Francois Arnaud, Susan Park, and Cree Cicchino. O’Brien, who also serves as executive producer, is stepping into more emotionally intense and nuanced roles—solidifying his evolution from teen heartthrob to indie heavyweight.

With its September 5 release date locked in, Twinless could emerge as one of fall’s most talked-about indie films. Its Sundance success and emotionally complex subject matter make it a likely contender for awards season buzz—especially in writing and acting categories.