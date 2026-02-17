‘Michael’ Trailer Reveals Powerful Look at Michael Jackson’s Rise to Global Fame

The highly anticipated Antoine Fuqua-directed biographical film Michael has released its first full trailer, offering audiences a cinematic look at the extraordinary life of Michael Jackson, played by Jaafar Jackson. The film traces Jackson’s journey from a child prodigy to one of the most influential entertainers in global music history.

Scheduled for theatrical release on April 24, the movie promises an intimate portrayal of the legendary performer’s personal and professional evolution.

Jaafar Jackson Takes Center Stage as the King of Pop

Leading the film is Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, marking his first major acting role. His casting has drawn significant attention due to his striking resemblance and family connection to the iconic singer.

Director Antoine Fuqua, known for acclaimed films like Training Day, has expressed confidence in Jaafar’s ability to capture both the physical presence and emotional depth of the music legend. The trailer highlights recreations of major performances, emotional family moments, and pivotal milestones that shaped Jackson’s career.

Film Chronicles Journey From Jackson 5 to Global Stardom

The film explores Michael Jackson’s early breakthrough as the lead singer of Jackson 5, where his extraordinary talent first captured global attention. It then follows his transformation into a solo superstar whose music, dance moves, and visual storytelling redefined pop culture.

Audiences will witness the artist’s relentless ambition, groundbreaking performances, and the challenges he faced while navigating unprecedented fame.

The film also features portrayals of key figures who influenced his journey, including his parents, siblings, and industry mentors who helped shape his rise.

Star-Studded Cast Brings Music History to Life

The biopic features a strong supporting cast, including Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as music attorney John Branca.

Other notable portrayals include Diana Ross and Berry Gordy, two influential figures who played significant roles in Jackson’s early career development.

These characters help contextualize Jackson’s rise within the broader music industry landscape and his impact on modern entertainment.

Backed by Jackson Estate and Major Studio Production

Produced with the support of Jackson’s estate and distributed by Lionsgate, the film aims to present an authentic and comprehensive portrayal of his legacy. The trailer combines dramatic storytelling with recreations of iconic performances, giving viewers a glimpse into Jackson’s artistic genius and personal struggles.

The film seeks to explore not only the public persona but also the human side of the global superstar.

Renewed Interest in Michael Jackson’s Cultural Legacy

More than a decade after his passing, Michael Jackson remains one of the most influential artists in music history. His innovations in music videos, live performances, and genre-blending sound continue to inspire new generations of artists.

The release of Michael is expected to reignite conversations about his legacy, artistry, and lasting impact on global pop culture.

With its emotional storytelling and star-driven performances, the film is positioned to become one of the most talked-about music biopics in recent years.