Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene

More than two decades after The Passion of the Christ shocked, inspired, and divided audiences worldwide, Mel Gibson is officially returning to the story that made cinematic history. The director’s long-awaited sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ, has begun filming — with a brand-new cast leading the project.

Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen — best known for his work in The Last Kingdom and Vikings: Valhalla — will portray Jesus Christ, taking over the role once played by Jim Caviezel. Opposite him, Cuban actress Mariela Garriga (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, NCIS: Los Angeles) will star as Mary Magdalene, a role initially portrayed by Monica Bellucci.

The Resurrection of the Christ also features Kasia Smutniak (Domina) as Mary, Pier Luigi Pasino as Peter, and Riccardo Scamarcio (Modì) as Pontius Pilate. Veteran actor Rupert Everett is set to appear in a yet-to-be-revealed supporting role.

Filming Begins in Rome — With a Return to Sacred Ground

Production is currently underway at Cinecittà Studios in Rome — the exact historic location where The Passion of the Christ was filmed in 2004. Additional shooting will take place in Matera, as well as the ancient Italian towns of Ginosa, Gravina, Laterza, and Altamura.

According to Mel Gibson’s production team, the film will be released in two parts:

Part One: Good Friday, March 26, 2027

Part Two: Ascension Day, May 6, 2027

Both films are being produced under Icon Productions with Lionsgate as the studio partner.

New Vision for a Sacred Story

While The Passion of the Christ focused on the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life, The Resurrection of the Christ will pick up immediately after the crucifixion — exploring the days that follow Christ’s death and resurrection. Gibson, who co-wrote the script with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace, has described the story as unlike anything he’s read before — “an acid trip” in cinematic form.

The choice to recast the entire ensemble, sources say, was deliberate as the cost of VFX to De-age original actors would’ve been raised the costs significantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Resurrection of The Christ (@theresurrectionofthechrist)

The Passion Legacy Lives On

When The Passion of the Christ was released in 2004, it ignited fierce debate but also became a box office phenomenon, earning over $610 million worldwide — still the highest-grossing independent film of all time.

Whether The Resurrection of the Christ will replicate that success remains to be seen, but early buzz suggests anticipation is high. Between its new cast, stunning Italian locations, and Gibson’s trademark intensity, this sequel is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about faith-based epics of the decade.

As the saying goes — resurrection is just the beginning.