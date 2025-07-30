Stephen Curry’s Animated Movie ‘GOAT’ Drops First Trailer: Underdog Story Meets NBA All-Star Action

Move over Space Jam—there’s a new animated sports epic on the horizon, and this one’s got serious All-Star firepower. The first trailer for GOAT, the upcoming animated feature from NBA icon Stephen Curry, dropped to thunderous buzz. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Stephen Curry’s own Unanimous Media, GOAT tells the story of Will Harris, a scrappy, undersized goat voiced by Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, who dares to dream big in a brutal animal sport called roarball.

Stephen Curry’s GOAT trailer, which showcases high-octane action, a dazzling animated jungle city, and an underdog storyline packed with heart, immediately ignited comparisons to Curry’s own rise from college underdog to four-time NBA Champion. “GOAT is the kind of story we love to tell at Unanimous—full of heart, humor, and high-octane action that we hope audiences of all ages will cheer for,” said Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media co-founder Erick Peyton.







Voicing Dreams into Reality

Alongside Caleb McLaughlin, the GOAT’s star-studded cast features Gabrielle Union as star jaguar player Jett Fillmore, Nick Kroll as a Komodo dragon named Modo, David Harbour as rhinoceros Archie, Jenifer Lewis as the Thorns’ tough-as-nails pig owner, and Nicola Coughlan as Olivia the ostrich.

In a fun twist, Stephen Curry lends his voice to Lenny Williamson, a tall giraffe and Will’s reluctant teammate—marking Steph Curry’s first-ever voice acting role where he doesn’t play himself.

More Than Just a Game

Set in Vineland, an urban jungle where roarball dominates the culture, GOAT is as much a sports saga as it is a social allegory. Roarball is described as a co-ed, full-contact game that blends basketball with animalistic chaos—played on treacherous, shape-shifting courts.

Despite being written off due to his size, Will earns a surprise shot at the pros and must win over his skeptical teammates on the Thorns, while facing off against fierce competitors like Mane Attraction, a glamorous stallion rival.

All-Star Weekend Tie-In

Sony confirmed that GOAT will hit theaters February 13, 2026, aligning with NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles (Feb 13–15), virtually ensuring a massive audience from both basketball fans and families.

The film is directed by Tyree Dillihay, with a production team including Michelle Raimo Kouyate and Modern Magic’s Rodney Rothman. The GOAT Trailer visual style draws inspiration from Spider-Verse, promising a visually rich experience.