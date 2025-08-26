Connect with us

Marvel Heroes Get Digitized in TRON: Ares Variant Covers Ahead of Disney’s New Film

Marvel Comics is taking fans inside The Grid this October with a bold crossover celebration of Disney’s upcoming sci-fi blockbuster TRON: Ares. To mark the release of the highly anticipated film, Marvel will debut a full slate of TRON: Ares variant covers, reimagining some of its most iconic superheroes in the sleek neon aesthetic of the TRON universe.

The variant series transforms Marvel’s greatest champions — including Spider-Man, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Wolverine, Moon Knight, Miles Morales, Black Cat, and even fan-favorite Jeff the Land Shark — into digital warriors. Outfitted in luminous light suits and posed in the iconic cyber environments of TRON, these reimagined heroes appear as though they’ve been uploaded into the digital battlefield themselves.



A Visual Fusion of Two Universes

Each variant cover highlights Marvel heroes as super-powered “Programs” within TRON’s virtual world. From Spider-Man swinging through streams of data light to Captain America charging forward with a glowing disc shield, the designs channel the film’s futuristic visuals while maintaining each character’s signature flair.

The covers are illustrated by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists, including Hicham Habchi, Phil Noto, Mahmud Asrar, Stephen Segovia, Ben Su, Rod Reis, Paco Medina, Luciano Vecchio, Javier Fernandez, and Mirka Andolfo. Their interpretations deliver a stunning showcase of how seamlessly Marvel heroes fit into TRON’s cyberpunk aesthetic.

Release Schedule for TRON: Ares Variants

Marvel has mapped out the rollout across multiple major titles throughout October:

  • On Sale October 1: New Avengers #5 (Habchi), Ultimate Wolverine #10 (Noto)

  • On Sale October 8: Avengers #31 (Asrar)

  • On Sale October 15: Captain America #4 (Segovia), Incredible Hulk #30 (Su)

  • On Sale October 22: Jeff the Land Shark #5 (Reis), Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 (Medina), Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #13 (Vecchio), Ultimate Spider-Man #22 (Fernandez)

  • On Sale October 29: Black Cat #3 (Andolfo)

With ten issues in total, the crossover offers collectors a wide variety of options — from blockbuster staples like Avengers to cult favorites like Moon Knight.

Building Hype for TRON: Ares

Disney is leaning heavily into cross-promotion ahead of the October release of TRON: Ares, the latest installment in the franchise that began with 1982’s cult classic TRON and continued with 2010’s TRON: Legacy. The new film follows Ares, a highly advanced digital Program sent into the real world on a dangerous mission — a premise that mirrors the themes of power, identity, and technology often explored in Marvel’s own storytelling.

By merging Marvel’s heroes with TRON’s signature glowing style, the variant covers create not just a collectible line of comics but also a cultural event for fans of both universes. With Marvel and Disney’s combined fanbases, these covers are poised to become some of the most sought-after releases of the fall.

For now, Marvel readers can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes light up The Grid, just in time to build excitement for one of Disney’s most ambitious sci-fi releases in years.


